A few hours ago a woman who in the past took part in Men and Women announced that she had been struck by a tumor. The communication was given on Instagram and it caused amazement in all those who were not expecting to read such news.

Maria DeFilippi

This is who we’re talking about.

Former suitor of Men and Women reveals her illness to the public

There Health it is the primary asset of each of us, but often we do not know how to value it until it is missing. These words are well known to a former face of Men and Womena woman who in the past has caused discussion among the entire studio audience and even at home.

Federico Mastrostefano

The person concerned has in fact published a photo on Instagram in which it appears attached to a drip. Following is the caption in which the woman announces that she was hit by a breast cancer, a disease that unfortunately causes serious damage to more than 60,000 women every year in Italy alone.

Fortunately, thanks to medical advances, more and more women are managing to save themselves from this insidious disease. This is done through interventions and prevention. Many, moreover, are able to intervene before the situation becomes irreparable.

The suitor talks about her illness

The woman hit by the illness responds to the name of Pamela Compagnucci, woman who in the past took part in Men and Women and more precisely in the role of suitor of Federico Mastrostefano. Pamela had immediately stood out and in a short time had won the heart of the tronista.

Pamela Compagnucci

He had chosen her but unfortunately they broke up shortly after. Pamela said she had experienced a rather difficult moment dark about this discovery, so much so that for a certain period she closed herself off without telling anyone. Now that the worst seems to be over she can’t wait to return home to her family and her son. We hope that her recovery can happen quickly and that Pamela can return to being Well as soon as possible.