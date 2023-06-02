The Popular Party backs down and will allow the president of the Doñana Participation Council, the biologist Miguel Delibes de Castro, to go to the Parliament of Andalusia to give his opinion on the legislative initiative of the Andalusian right that expands irrigation in the area of ​​Doñana . The rectification was decided on Thursday, although it was not until this Friday morning when they made it effective in the Parliament register. The PP, which has an absolute majority, has again convened the Bureau of the Development Commission for next Tuesday to extend the hearing process.

No one in the popular parliamentary group assumes the mistake of leaving out Delibes, among other scientific voices critical of the proposed law to expand irrigation, from the forced appearances in the Andalusian Chamber. According to the popular ones, the veto of the president of the Doñana Participation Council was not decided by the Andalusian government. These same sources also argue that neither the president of the Board, Juan Manuel Moreno, nor the Minister of the Environment and spokesman for the Executive, Ramón Fernández Pacheco, were aware of the approval of the list. And they even defend that the party leadership did not know it either.

In the popular parliamentary group they assure that most of them found out from the press reports. After the scandal caused by the decision not to include the biologist and other scientists contrary to the plan, the PP decided this Thursday to rectify it in a meeting held in Parliament in which the councilors Fernández-Pacheco and Antonio Sanz participated; the general secretary of the PP, Antonio Repullo; the spokesperson for the parliamentary group, Toni Martín; and the vice president of the Board of the Chamber and president of PP de Huelva, Manuel Andrés González.

Popular sources acknowledge that the slam of Delibes has given the controversial expansion of irrigable areas in the vicinity of the natural reserve much more loudspeaker than what the prestigious biologist in the Andalusian Parliament can say. Delibes de Castro already appeared in the previous legislature, when this legislative proposal was debated, but it declined due to the electoral advance. Then, the president of the Doñana Participation Council called the project “frivolous”, “unfair” and “inconsistent”. “It is cheating the lonely, it feeds tension, discontent, and there has been no dialogue or consensus,” he stressed then.

In the list of appearing parties, not only Delibes was left out. Also the director of the Doñana Biological Station (CSIC), Eloy Revilla, and Robert Casier, representative of Unesco. On the contrary, the PP included two “farmers” and a “retired civil servant” from the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation.

The Andalusian opposition (PSOE, Por Andalucía and the mixed group-Adelante Andalucía) branded the name proposal as “cacicada”. In the case of the Socialists, they were not willing to stop percussing the PP’s error and registered a request for Delibes to appear on Thursday but in the Environment Commission, not in the Development Commission, so that as president of the Council of Doñana’s Participation will report “on compliance with the regulations that affect the Doñana natural space”. With this parliamentary trick, the PSOE not only wanted to listen to Delibes, but above all to put the PP in a bind.

The socialist rapporteur for the law, Mario Jiménez, has assured: “The Popular Party is right when it rectifies. This rectification is a defeat of sectarianism and environmental denial with which Moreno is managing the natural heritage of Andalusia. This rectification is the consequence of a bad decision made from the arrogance of a president who thinks that he has absolute power in Andalusia because he has an absolute majority in the Andalusian Parliament ”.

The Socialists want the president of the Junta to give “the precise orders” so that in the extension of the hearing process not only Delibes is included, but also “all the proposals of the different parliamentary groups so that it is guaranteed that representatives of the the scientific community, the university world that knows Doñana, representatives of Unesco, the Biological Station of Doñana and the diversity of voices that exist in the Irrigators of Huelva County” give their opinion.

