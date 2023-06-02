He did it again. The former mayor of Mazatlan and former Secretary of Tourism of Sinaloa, Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres, again managed to postpone the hearing for various accusations, including irregular performance of public service. This time, the “Chemist” argued that he needed to bring two witnesses to the hearing so that his defense could avoid being linked to the process, and what do you think? The judge accepted it, as did the attorneys for the State Attorney General’s Office, so the next hearing will be next Tuesday, June 6. It transpired that precisely, that Tuesday will be when it is defined if Benitez Torres He will be linked to the process or his lawyers manage to gather all the elements to demonstrate that the former mayor has not committed any crime.

Wow, this almost political soap opera could come to an end! what the citizenship It is not important. We will be pending. The truth is that this time, Benítez Torres did not give any interview and applied the strategy of going out talking on the phone to avoid questions from the reporters who waited for more than eight hours outside the Centro de Justicia Penal Centro, in culiacan.

A few years ago, in a carnival queen election contest, when one of the candidates was asked, “What does it smell like? Mazatlan?”, the public began to give different responses, including drainage. That generated outrage among many Mazatlecos. Yesterday, Governor Ruben rocha not asked what does it smell like Mazatlan? But he only replied that he will seek to support the municipal government of the port to solve the problems that exist with the pumping stations, since Mazatlán smells very bad. And it is true, like it or not, from different parts of the city, touristy or not, fetid odors emanate, the result of serious drainage problems, silted canals, among other causes.

So, the support of the state government is welcome, since these improvements are urgent not only to maintain a good image tour, but for the health of the same citizens who, on some occasions, frequently have problems due to wastewater spills. Another point that the governor promised was to send resources for public lighting.

Motorcycle accidents are wholesale not only in Mazatlan, but in small municipalities such as Escuinapa, where only last Wednesday night and early yesterday there were five accidents. In the early hours of Thursday, in Mazatlan, a young man lost his life when he crashed into a taco cart. These situations already seem to be common, since accidents occur daily, but in recent days there have been at least four fatal motorcycle accidents.

What to do or how to stop this situation? Ideally, all drivers would operate their unit correctly, but that is complicated, so it is only up to the authority to continue insisting, require the helmet and drive at a moderate speed. The cost of road accidents not only impacts the families of those affected, but also the entire society, since urban infrastructure is damaged, health services are saturated, one less employee in a company, and thus the chain.

