The PP does not sit well with coalitions. At least, the ones it has done so far at the regional level. After the regional elections of May 2019 in 13 communities, the dance began to form majorities. Before, Andalusia had been the first to go out on the track and bet on Ciudadanos. Vox’s external support was indispensable. Thus, four pacts were forged with the party then led by Albert Rivera. Andalusia, Madrid, Castilla y León and Murcia. Three are already broken, with electoral advances whose justifications raise questions about their solidity, in addition to the stupor and misunderstanding of Ciudadanos. The fourth pact, Andalusia, will not last until the end of his term either. Four breaks of four agreements. With the elections on February 13 in Castilla y León, the rupture of the coalitions of the PP with Ciudadanos will be consummated. Eight of the eight governments in which the PSOE governs will serve their time in coalition. The difficulties along the way, on a day-to-day basis, are being overcome, until now.

There is not much mystery. The PP did not want to wait until the regional elections of 2023 to get rid of Ciudadanos. Interlocutors of that formation do not hide it. Objective: “Eat Citizens”. This expression is pronounced in the ranks of the PP as a mere description. Not all sites have had bad relations between the two partners; in Madrid, yes. But it is nothing personal and not even management and its results. The PP wants to take over the electorate of Ciudadanos and, if there is no other choice, ask Vox to complete the majority, without entering the governments. This is the scheme of the PP, waiting for Santiago Abascal’s party to set its conditions at the right time.

Nothing will be the same as 2019, with a strong Ciudadanos and a PSOE as the first political force in communities where it could not govern due to the pacts of the right and the center. Only three autonomous communities did not need alliances. The socialists Emiliano García-Page in Castilla-La Mancha and Guillermo Fernández-Vara, in Extremadura, govern with their own forces; Like Alberto Núñez Feijóo, he enjoys an absolute majority in Galicia. In the other block, that of the autonomous governments of socialist presidents, with different allies, there is no objective of killing the partner, but of repeating coalitions of the same signs, if the sorpasso right.

Until then, May 2023, although before there will be polls in Castilla y León and Andalusia, the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, will try to convince Pablo Casado to go together in a community or city council to add the center-right. The PP does not want to agree with Ciudadanos, but rather keep their votes.

Not all the theoretical scheme of the PP will be fulfilled step by step, like a military parade. Pablo Casado’s determination today not to agree to coalition governments with Vox in the autonomous communities does not depend on him. Not only because of what the Spanish far-right party has to say, but because of the PP’s own territorial barons. Nor do they have the slightest propensity to share government chairs with Vox, but they will want to govern, and without Citizens. The commitment to achieve this, with the Vox complement, is well established and is presented as a good option in autonomous communities. At the national level, it has serious risks. If the PP and Vox do not add up, Casado’s call to other parties to take him to La Moncloa moves between the difficult and the impossible. By Vox.