Human rights Päivi Räsä is charged with three crimes for gay speeches and writings – HS follows the trial moment by moment and live from 8.30 am

Päivi Räsänen, a Member of the Christian Democrats, will be responsible for charges against the group in the Helsinki District Court on Monday. HS shows the broadcast of ISTV and watches the trial moment by moment.

Finland former Minister of the Interior Päivi from Räsä (kd) is charged on Monday in the Helsinki District Court with three incitements against a group of people. It is a question of whether Räsänen has insulted or slandered gays on radio and social media.

Räsänen chaired the Christian Democrats for more than 10 years and is still a party MP.

Räsänen said on Yle’s radio program that God did not originally create man to be homosexual. He also shared his old gay pamphlet on social media and criticized the collaboration between Seta Pride and the church, which defends sexual and gender minorities on social media.

Räsänen wrote about the cooperation between the Church and the Pride event that sin and shame have been raised as a matter of pride. Below his own text, he shared a picture of Bible verses that talk about, among other things, the desecrators of his body who have been rejected as filthy.

RäsäNen denies having committed a crime and considers that his statements fall within the scope of freedom of expression and religion.

The prosecutor, on the other hand, has assumed that the Bible can also be used as an instrument of hate crime. The prosecutor therefore considers that Räsänen presented discriminatory messages under the guise of religion.

Criminal proceedings are particularly important because they weigh up the fundamental rights of all citizens.

In the same the bishop of the Mission Diocese is also charged with the criminal case Juhana Pohjolaa. The Mission Diocese is the church of the Luther Foundation outside of the Lutheran Empire and less than 40 other small congregations.

Pohjola’s accusations concern that he considered Räsänen’s 2004 pamphlet to be the dean of the Luther Foundation online. The Luther Foundation has become known, for example, for opposing the female priesthood and ordaining its own priests.

HS follows the trial from the Helsinki Courthouse moment by moment through the court day.