The Popular Party, with Isabel Díaz Ayuso as the spearhead, has found a vein in the case of the alleged leaks from the State Attorney General’s Office with which they tried to deny a hoax that came out of Puerta del Sol. The president of The Community of Madrid assures that “a State operation has been orchestrated” against it and the PP leadership has taken less than 24 hours to follow, accusing the PSOE of using its Federal Congress to “give a letter of nature” to “the use of State tools to attack political rivals.” He said this this Monday, as spokesperson after the meeting of the party’s steering committee, Ester Muñozdeputy secretary of Education and Health of the PP.

“Yes, I call the President of the Government a coward, who has decided to try to destroy me and, for that, has put into operation all the powers of the State, the State Attorney General’s Office, whose prosecutor is accused, the State lawyer, prosecutors and officials along the way who laughed at me and my surroundings,” Ayuso said in an interview on the program ‘Espejo Público’ (Antenna 3). A day earlier, on Sunday, while Alberto Núñez Feijóo closed the Intermunicipal meeting that the PP held throughout the week in Valladolid, the popular baroness already denounced “State corruption” against political rivals. Specifically, against her.

But she was not the first to speak in these terms. On Saturday, November 30, the newspaper The World published the following information: Lobato tries the state operation against Ayuso: emails to the attorney general were used in Moncloa 10 hours later.

The wounds that the success of the motion of censure against Mariano Rajoy caused in the PP remain very open more than half five years later and the popular They fantasize about “overthrowing” Pedro Sánchez’s Government in the same way. Thus, they anticipate a “drip” of judicial scandals like the one that surrounded the former president of the PP and also seek an exchange of roles that were established in an important part of public opinion in the last decade.

“They beat us for much less” or “if all this is done by a PP government” are some of the phrases that come out of the national leadership of the PP since the beginning of the political course and the outbreak of the ‘Koldo case’. It’s the same dome popular who rejects questions about the ‘Bárcenas case’ or the ‘Kitchen case’, arguing that at that time they had no responsibilities in the party leadership.

Spying on Podemos

Currently, Judge Santiago Pedraz is investigating in the National Court the ‘dirty war’ carried out against Podemos by the Rajoy Government. The report sent by the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police details the illegal espionage to which the 69 deputies of Podemos and its allied parties who were elected in the December 2015 elections were subjected at the beginning of 2016.

Furthermore, on November 26, former Police Information Chief Germán Rodríguez Castiñeira assured Pedraz that the former head of the Central Operational Support Unit (UCAO) of the Police Enrique García Castaño asked him to search for police records of the 69 Podemos deputies, which he refused, alleging that this was illegal.

The ‘Catalonia operation’

Rajoy’s Government, through the Ministry of the Interior then commanded by Jorge Fernández Díaz, also investigated pro-independence parties outside the law, commissioning false reports from police commanders and using confidential information such as tax data. These parapolice maneuvers give their name to ‘Operation Catalonia’, the subject of investigation in a commission in the Congress of Deputies.

Génova and Ayuso cover up and minimize these facts while presenting themselves as victims of an unprecedented “state operation” in democracy.