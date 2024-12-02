Eating legumes frequently is essential to enjoy a healthy and complete diet.. And they are the category of foods with a more balanced nutritional profile: they contribute multitude of carbohydrates, proteins and fiber.

Properties

And, in addition, they are rich in micronutrients: group B vitamins, minerals (iron and zinc) and antioxidants. But this is not all. Among the most notable benefits, it is worth highlighting the following::

They offer an excellent protein contribution . They are an excellent source of protein, so they are ideal to use as a meat substitute.

. They are an excellent source of protein, so they are ideal to use as a meat substitute. They are rich in fiber . They benefit digestive functioning, thanks to their high fiber content that stimulates digestion. This prevents constipation.

. They benefit digestive functioning, thanks to their high fiber content that stimulates digestion. This prevents constipation. They do not contain gluten . They are perfect to include in the diet of celiacs.

. They are perfect to include in the diet of celiacs. They are low in fat . They do not generate a high caloric intake, since they have a low fat content.

. They do not generate a high caloric intake, since they have a low fat content. They have a low level of sodium . They are very healthy in this sense.

. They are very healthy in this sense. Excellent source of iron . They help avoid blood problems such as anemia.

. They help avoid blood problems such as anemia. Ideal for maintaining weight. They are satiating and reduce the urge to eat frequently.

Data

Despite its properties, legume consumption has decreased in recent yearswith 5.3% less sales in 2022. In fact, according to the latest ANIBES report from the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), legumes they meet in fourth place in consumption after vegetables, bread and fruits.

Specifically, the average annual consumption of legumes in Spain is 3.34 kilos per person, with chickpeas, lentils and beans being the most popular. In terms of fiber content, beans lead with 25.4 grams of fiber per 100 gramsfollowed by chickpeas with 15 grams and lentils with 11.7 grams.

To take into account

There are many different types of beans, varying in size, shape, color and flavor. Some of the most common types of beans include the white, red, black, pinto and chickpea beans. Of its health benefits, it should be noted that they increase satietyhelp control blood glucosehave high content of fiber and are rich in nutrients essential.

Thanks to its fiber contentalmost certainly, protect against weight gain, overweight and obesityin addition to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer. The latter, although it may go unnoticed by many people, is probably the most important.

Recommendations

For two years, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), taking into account health and sustainability criteria, recommends consuming “at least 4 servings of legumes a week“, until you reach it up to date. This recommendation is for the entire population, and not for vegetarians.