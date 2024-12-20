The judge Manuel Piñarknown especially for the grenadine case Juana Rivasis still in the limelight. This time because the Court of Instruction number 8 of Grenade has agreed to his prosecution for the alleged commission of a hate crime through “derogatory” comments towards various ethnic groups through the social network Facebook.

The order, which was revealed this Thursday, December 20 and to which ABC has had access, informs the Prosecutor’s Office to proceed with the opening of the oral trial against the magistrate. Within a period of ten days, both the Prosecutor’s Office and the accusations must present their accusation papers.

The International Association for the Eradication of Institutional Gender Violence and the lawyer are accused in the case. Carlos Aranguezwho has already stated that “of course” he will file an accusation against the judge for the aforementioned hate crime.

The order is a consequence of the complaint that was presented on September 19, 2022 before the Civil Guard and in which it was detailed that, throughout that year, Piñar “would have issued certain statements, in conditions of sufficient significance and public projection.” , of content or scope allegedly derogatory towards groups of migrants or ethnic minorities«.









When he declared himself under investigation before the Investigative Court number 8 of Granada, on February 15, Manuel Piñar denied having been the author of those publications, for whose content he was denounced by Aranguez, Juana Rivas’s lawyer. He said it was object of a “persecution”«.

However, the Provincial Court of Granada determined that some of these publications contained “epithets, qualifiers or expressions that refer to in a derogatory way to certain ethnic groups, races or nationals of certain countries (gypsies, blacks, Moors, Chinese), which, if they had the necessary public significance, could entail incitement to discrimination or hatred against those groups.”