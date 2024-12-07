“He is neither going to leave nor is the PP going to fire him.” It is the reflection of a baron of the Popular Party shared by other regional presidents and members of Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s leadership. When more than a month has passed since the DANA in Valencia, the PP takes a step forward, entrusts itself to the reconstruction, but above all to the passage of time, and guarantees the continuity of Carlos Mazón as president from the Valencian Country.

In an informal conversation with journalists at the commemorative event of the 46th anniversary of the Constitution in the Congress of Deputies, the national president of the PP has assured that, far from resigning, Mazón can even run for re-election again in the next Valencian elections. whether the reconstruction of the devastated areas is satisfactory. Who will evaluate that? The leadership of the PP, which will have the last word on the future of the president Valencian, according to Feijóo, who has insisted that his opinion will be “connected to what the neighbors think.”

Sources from the conservative party assure this medium that “the closing of ranks” with Mazón is “total” at this moment and that they also see absolute support for him in the Valencian PP. “The party is dedicated to him for reconstruction,” they emphasize. This Thursday, the PP spokesperson in Congress and Feijóo’s right-hand man, Miguel Tellado, attended the first Board of Directors of the popular Valencians after DANA. A clear gesture of support from the national leadership for Mazón.

Barons popular recognize Public that the road ahead for the Valencian leader is “hard” and “long.” And in this sense they point out that there are three years left until the next regional elections, those of 2027, and that Mazón “has time.” Nobody sees him resigning, despite the fact that in the first weeks after the catastrophe the same voices defended that he had no “way out.” The lies, they believe in the PP, are their great Achilles heel for the future of their political career. The internal debate between popular It revolves around whether Valencians will be able to forget it or not.

He president He did not attend the institutional event of the Congress this Friday – his absence was expected and the party defends that “he should be in Valencia” – but he will be next Friday, December 13, at the Summit of Presidents held in Santander (Cantabria). ). The PP barons take it for granted that Ayuso and Mazón will be the main protagonists of the event: the first because of her increasingly tense relationship with Sánchez and the second because it will be the first time she leaves València after the DANA.

Funeral for DANA victims

But Mazón, who until now had not had the public support of his party colleagues, will be able to exhibit some unity this Monday at the mass for those who died in the flood that will be celebrated in the Valencia cathedral. The kings will attend and also a representation of regional presidents of the PP such as Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Fernando López Miras, Jorge Azcón or Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla. According to PP sources, they will show “closeness” with the president Valencian. Feijóo will also attend.

Recover the agenda

Thus, the PP hopes to soon overcome the crisis that opened the Generalitat’s management during the DANA and regain control of the agenda to focus it on the offensive against the Government’s judicial fronts. Feijóo assured journalists this Friday that they do not rule out summoning Víctor Aldama to the Senate investigation commission after Christmas and that what the commissioner of the Koldo plot “It’s all true.” So far he has not substantiated his accusations about members of the Government with evidence.

The president of the PP defended, in reference to the legislature, that “it does not give more of itself” and that “it will last as long as it lasts.” Barons popular They are convinced that Sánchez can carry out the Budgets and that there will be no elections in the short term. Feijóo also seems to have gotten used to the idea.