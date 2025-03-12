The olive tree is one of the most appreciated trees of our Mediterranean diet, basically, because of its fruit the so -called liquid gold, olive oil, from which Spain is maximum producer is achieved. However, the leaf of this tree goes much more unnoticed. Until now, the Olive leaf It had only been used as a food complement to cattle, as well as to infuse in water.

Now, a team of Granada researchers have developed the Biorevaleaf operating group, which aims phytochemicals and nutrients with bioactive character.

The olive blade, key to food

Specifically, they try to achieve thus that the “by -product” that constitutes the olive leaf becomes functional oils enriched with these compounds by bioactivity. Thus, “high value added bioactive compounds would be achieved to apply them to Functional olive oil formulationusing fermentation processes. “

In this way, “the expected results with the execution of this project are the integral revaluation of one of the main by -products of the olive tree”, which is basically its sheet. Thus, Thanks to functional properties Already the technological characteristics, this product can be used in the food industry to formulate food.

“In addition, this operational group will allow strengthening links between the Oleícola sector and research agencies, since the results obtained will allow A revaluation of these olive -productsenabling greater economic profitability, “they indicate from the official website of Cidaf.

“This fact will benefit both the oleícola sector, with the possibility of employment creation through the development of small businesses, as well as food sectors, Thanks to the use of this plant source low cost to obtain high -value ingredients, “they add to the explanation.

Thus, they plan that the results obtained from this working group also contribute “to circular bioeconomy, giving a second life to the olive groves produced by the oil industry that are generally discarded, which would also reduce its environmental impact. “