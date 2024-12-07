He december bridge It is one of the busiest dates in the cinemasspanish. During these days, the rooms are filled with spectators who choose this activity as the perfect plan to spend the afternoon. And it allows you to enjoy some of the most notable premieres while taking refuge from the cold winter temperatures.

In this sense, some of the latest releases that are now in theaters are ‘Gladiator II’, ‘Jury No. 2’, ‘To the Other Neighborhood’ or ‘The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim’. For the little ones there are options like ‘Wicked’, ‘Wild Robot’ or ‘Moana 2’.

However, there is a Spanish film that has been sweeping theaters since its premiere just a week ago. It is, nothing more and nothing less, than ‘Ask me whatever you want’a romantic drama with erotic overtones directed by Lucía Alemany (‘Perfect Life’, ‘Elite’), based on the novel of the same name by Megan Maxwell.

The film arrived in Spanish cinemas on November 29 and, in its first weekend in theaters, it has achieved already raise more than 600,000 eurosranking as one of the best Spanish premieres of the year.









Specifically, ‘Ask me what you want’ has become the Spanish film that has grossed the most in the last week. However, the film is placed behind other international productions: ‘Vaiana 2’, ‘Gladiator II’ and ‘Wicked’.

‘Ask me whatever you want’, a film based on a successful novel

‘Ask me what you want’ thus repeats the success of his novel of the same name, written by Megan Maxwelland manages to captivate both the faithful readers of the famous writer and the viewers who were unaware of the book.

The film adaptation of this ‘bestseller’ has decided not to have popular faces in Spain as protagonists and has chosen, instead, Gabriela Andrada (‘Culpables’) and Mario Ermito (‘By the hair’). Completing the cast are Paco Tous, David Solans, Celia Freijeiro, Alba Ribas and Joel Bosqued, among others.

Still from ‘Ask me what you want’



WARNER BROSS





​’Ask me whatever you want’ tells the story of german businessman Eric Zimmerman (Mario Ermito) who, after the death of his father, travels to Spain to supervise his company’s delegations in the country. In the Madrid offices he meets Judith (Gabriela Andrada), a young woman with whom he immediately falls in love.

Eric completely dynamites Judith’s life. And the young woman succumbs to the charms of her boss and agrees to be part of his erotic games. The young woman discovers a world totally unknown to her that will shake the foundations of her life.

Despite being an erotic film, Gabriela Andrada explained that the plot stands out from other fictions on the same theme. «At first it may remind you of ’50 Shades of Grey’ because of the boss-employee relationship and the erotic content, but that’s where the similarities end.. Here is consent, not submission. The woman has control and power at all times,” the actress told EFE.

With more than 2 million copies sold‘Ask Me What You Want’ is the best-selling novel by Megan Maxwell and is considered the first erotic bestseller by a Spanish author.

Megan Maxwell with her book ‘Ask Me Anything’



ABC





But ‘Ask Me Anything’ is not the only Megan Maxwell novel that will have an adaptation. ‘What are you waiting for?’ This year it became a series on Antena 3 starring Adriana Torrebejano, Rubén Cortada, Eva Ugarte and Francisco Ortiz.

«I am happy with both the actors in the series and those in the movie. Yes, it is true that perhaps some of them did not initially look like what I imagined, but once I saw the work done I thought ‘damn, it’s just that better impossible’», assured the writer to EFE.

‘Ask me what you want’ is the first book in a saga that has six more. However, the adaptation of the sequel has not yet received the green light, although one would expect it to go ahead after its success in theaters.