This Friday, the PP accused the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, of trying “hide evidence” when changing mobile phones a week after the Supreme Court indicted him. Thus, the group has demanded that he be “withdrawn terminated” for this.

Through several messages on the social network X (formerly Twitter), ‘popular’ leaders have reacted to the report from the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard that includes this conclusion, within the framework of the case opened against the attorney general for the alleged revelation of secrets of Alberto González, the partner of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, has ironically stated that, “curiously, García Ortiz felt the need to change his telephone number just when the Supreme Court charged him.” “It is becoming increasingly clear that the prosecutor’s ‘security protocol’ It is nothing more than their attempt to hide evidence. And that is precisely what reveals him as guilty,” he said.

For her part, the deputy secretary of Health and Education of the PP, Ester Muñoz, has stated that the attorney general “it has to be abruptly stopped” and has questioned whether the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, “will be able to dismiss someone who was following orders.” Furthermore, he has indicated that the independence of the Prosecutor’s Office “is completely compromised if an alleged criminal, who is caught trying to erase evidence, remains in charge.”

“Who asks for forgiveness from the Spanish?”

At the same time, the party’s national spokesperson and Deputy Secretary of Culture, Borja Sémper, has expressed that García Ortiz’s situation “is absolutely unsustainable.” “One of the biggest possible scandals is that the one in charge of pursuing crimes, commits them and hides them, “allegedly,” he described.

The PP itself has used the Civil Guard report to ask Sánchez “Who is going to apologize to the Spanish?” linking a video with the words of the President of the Government when he assured that the attorney general deserved an apology because no messages had been found on his mobile phone that prove the alleged leak.