The strategic role of Labor Societies

Establishing specific taxation for Labor Companies is essential, since they play a unique role within the business ecosystem and the social economy. This business model combines the participation of workers in ownership, management and decision-making, promoting a more participatory and equitable work environment.

Labor Companies are an effective tool to strengthen the productive fabric and promote a resilient economy, since they generate stable employment, social cohesion and commitment to the company. In a context of global economic uncertainty, where the labor market faces structural problems such as precariousness, unemployment and inequality, the Labor Partnership model emerges as a sustainable and democratizing alternative.