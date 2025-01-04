Saturday, January 4, 2025
The strategic role of Labor Societies

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2025
in Business
The strategic role of Labor Societies
Establishing specific taxation for Labor Companies is essential, since they play a unique role within the business ecosystem and the social economy. This business model combines the participation of workers in ownership, management and decision-making, promoting a more participatory and equitable work environment.

Labor Companies are an effective tool to strengthen the productive fabric and promote a resilient economy, since they generate stable employment, social cohesion and commitment to the company. In a context of global economic uncertainty, where the labor market faces structural problems such as precariousness, unemployment and inequality, the Labor Partnership model emerges as a sustainable and democratizing alternative.

