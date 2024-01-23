This one to the Nintendo started releasing exclusives with Another Code: Recollection and in a few more days we will have the new version of Mario VS. donkey kongbut something that remains the most anticipated arrives in the month of March with neither more nor less than Princess Peach Showtime!. This will be a new installment of the princess of the mushroom kingdom after she did not have a leading role for almost 20 years ago, with a release for D.S. which did not end up convincing the specialized critics.

Since its original announcement in the past NintendoDirect We haven't seen much else, but this changed a few hours ago with the reveal of a new trailer, in which we not only see additional gameplay, but also new transformations for the protagonist. She has a version of a Ninja and also a cowgirl, with unique abilities that will help her depending on the level she is crossing.

Here you can see it:

Here is the description of the game:

Peach will shine on stage with incredible transformations such as cowgirl, ninja, and more! The game Princess Peach: Showtime! will be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console on March 22, 2024. It is now available for pre-order through the Nintendo eShop.

It is worth mentioning, that this is the only original game of Nintendo that is coming out this year, at least they let us know more products in the next live. And although there are already confirmed games, these are the remasters of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and also Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Doorwhich originally came out in Game Cube and Nintendo 3DS rrespectively.

Remember that the new adventure of Peach he arrives March 22 only on Switch.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: It is definitely going to be a great game to have fun with, although I don't think it looks like GOTY, but it is possible that we will see it in the best family game of these annual awards. However, first Mario VS comes out. Donkey Kong and then we see what happens.