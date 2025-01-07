The main opposition party accuses Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE of “using the institutions” to place ministers as regional secretaries of the party, in relation to the replacement of Juan Lobato by Óscar López at the head of the Madrid PSOE last month December, and the announcement this Tuesday that Tudanca and Espadas will not run to lead their party in Castilla y León and Andalusia. “The use of institutions for PSOE candidates to take advantage of their status as ministers to campaign in their communities is insane. Because they are not going to do their job well as ministers and they are going to hinder their work between their ministries and their communities,” denounced the national spokesperson of the PP, Borja Sémper, at the first press conference of the year at the headquarters in Genoa, 13 .

The spokesperson has directly pointed out several active ministers, such as the Treasury or Transport, as possible territorial candidates. According to Sémper, “in Andalusia all voices point to the fact that the departure of Juan Espadas will bring María Jesús Montero as a candidate”, so “the doubt that now remains is which minister will replace” Luis Tudanca after his “elimination” as socialist leader in Castilla y León: “We sense that the candidate will be Minister Óscar Puente,” the popular one added.

Whoever the final candidates for the socialist regional secretaries are, the conclusion reached by the PP steering committee this Tuesday is the “evidence” of the “institutional degradation” of the PSOE. So much so, that as the opposition they warn that they will be vigilant about any movement made by any of the active ministers: “The decision made by these ministers will be analyzed under the shadow of suspicion of their intentions.” In any case, the PP will make a virtue of necessity: “When you see that your opponent is wrong, don’t mislead him too much.”

And, according to the PP’s also vice-secretary of Culture, Spaniards have been attending for a few months now “a walkway through which ministers who are destined to be candidates to preside over autonomous communities pass.” Given this, he has asked not to resign ourselves to seeing “naturally” that active ministers dedicate “a notable part of their time to opposition in the communities where they are going to present themselves as candidates.”