When Max Eberl was asked about Bayer Leverkusen and the Bundesliga title fight shortly after the 6-0 win in the friendly at Red Bull Salzburg, Bayern’s sports director was astonished by his New Year’s announcement. “The fact that we are hunters of Bayer Leverkusen is because Leverkusen are German champions,” said Eberl. Although Bayern are heading into the upcoming “crunchy weeks in January” as Eberl described the program with three English weeks in a row, they are also looking respectfully in the rear-view mirror.

“Leverkusen are German champions. They are double winners. It’s not like Leverkusen is somehow coming around the corner and nobody expected that,” explained Eberl on Monday evening about the first pursuer.

“Leverkusen didn’t lose any important players. We managed to keep them at a distance. We were once seven points away, now we are still four points away,” explained Eberl. But the fact that Leverkusen has “an outstanding team” is really “not surprising”. The first matchday in 2025 could be groundbreaking in the title fight. On Friday evening, the Leverkusen team has to present to Borussia Dortmund, and the following evening Bayern will be challenged in the top game against the resurgent Gladbacher Borussia. From Bayern’s perspective, a four-point lead could also become one or seven.

The extensions with the goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich are considered a formality

Even without Jamal Musiala, who has a cold, and captain Manuel Neuer, who has not yet been reinstated after breaking his ribs, the Munich team presented themselves fresh and hungry for goals at the test in Salzburg. In addition to the two-time goalscorer Michael Olise, Eric Dier, Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich and young player Jonathan Asp-Jensen scored in the extremely one-sided game. Thomas Müller, who played the first half, commented on the game as follows: “We know what we want and what we need to play a good Bundesliga game in Gladbach.” The “thing at the weekend” was because of a good test match, but “ not yet scratched”.

This also applies to the open questions about the future, from Musiala to Kimmich to Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sané, which will continue to concern Eberl in the new year. Enforcement reports are still a long time coming. Eberl also commented on the timeline in Salzburg: “I never spoke of any ultimatum along the lines of, now it’s Christmas, now the players have time to think and then yes or no has to be said. I never said that, nor would I.”

Nevertheless, he made it clear that “at some point in the next few weeks and months there must of course be clarity for everyone involved.” For 21-year-old Musiala (contract until 2026), the time buffer is slightly larger. Kimmich, Sané and Davies, on the other hand, could leave for free in the summer. The extensions with goalkeepers Neuer and Sven Ulreich until 2026 are considered a formality. And what happens to veteran Müller? The 35-year-old laughed off relevant questions, including about a possible end to his career. Müller said he was “completely relaxed” as he left: “Everything is open.”