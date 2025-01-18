01/18/2025



Updated at 3:00 p.m.





The Popular Party has shown its “utmost concern” about the foreseeable replacement of José María Álvarez-Pallete at the head of Telefónica by Marc Murtra, close to the PSC and until now at the head of Indra. «For sanchismo Weekends are also times to interveneact, colonize… We have to be very clear that he does not rest on the weekends,” he assured. Cuca Gamarrageneral secretary of the Popular Party, at an event of her party in Esplugues de Llobregat.

«But neither do we –he added-; we say it clearly. And today I also want to convey that in the Popular Party we have the utmost concern. We are extremely concerned because the Governmentor is it enough to colonize public institutions. Now they also want to colonize private companies and they do it by opposing television programs, senior managers of multinationals,” Gamarra added.

For the popular ones, “nothing is outside the interest of the Socialist Party to extendsanchismoeven if it is at the cost of the prestige of one of the companies that is Brand Spain abroad and that is also an international leader in its sector. “We follow, therefore, with concern and with great attention what is happening today to demand all the explanations and all the responsibilities that are necessary.”