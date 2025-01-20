After four games without being part of Hansi Flick’s chosen list, Barça striker Ansu Fati is once again called up for the Champions League match against Benfica at the Estádio da Luz this Tuesday.

Apart from the long-term injuries, Dani Olmo has been left out of the squad due to a muscle injury due to overloading the soleus of his right leg. The vacancy left by the midfielder has been filled by the Blaugrana attacker.

The forward had been left out of the squad for the Spanish Super Cup matches, against Athletic and Real Madrid, the same situation as in the Copa del Rey against Betis and in the League against Getafe.

Ansu Fati will have to work hard to earn the trust of the German coach, who at the moment is not counting on him as a starter in the unquestionable line formed by Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski and Raphinha, nor in the rotation, formed by Ferran Torres and Pau Victor.