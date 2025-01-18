In the match between Sevilla and Girona on the twentieth matchday of LaLiga, Kike Salas jumped onto the field for the first time in the domestic competition since his arrest for alleged illegal gambling scheme in which he would have purposely forced yellow cards for the benefit of others involved.

In the 71st minute, with the score tied (1-1), Adrià Pedrosa was replaced by Kike Salas. The change, despite the commotion caused by the appearance of the footballer in Montilivi while the investigation continues for his alleged participation in bets that would have brought his loved ones profits of around 9,000 euroswas crucial for Sevilla, who scored the winning goal (1-2) a quarter of hours after entering the field.

More information soon…