In the case of Monterreybrought forward their clash from Matchday 16, beating 2-1 Puebla through the Argentine German Berterame and Spanish Sergio Canales. Thanks to this, La Pandilla is the leader with twelve points, experiencing a new stage without the presence of the Argentine Fernando Ortiz.

A new story begins.📜✍🏼 Let’s go together and with everything, teacher!💪🏼💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/cILaC0CWPE — Rayados (@Rayados) August 18, 2024

Goalie: Esteban Andrada

Defenses: Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Gerardo Arteaga

Midfielders: ‘Cork’ Rodriguez, Oliver Torres, Sergio Canales

Forwards: Jordi Cortizo, Johan Rojas, Sergio Canales

Substitutes: ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Brandon Vazquez, Cesar Garza, Victor Guzman, Roberto de la Rosa, Edson Gutierrez, Luis Cardenas, Sebastian Vegas, Iker Fimbres, Jose Urias, Alessandro Tagle