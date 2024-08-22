With the elimination of all Mexican teams from the Leagues Cup 2024the calendar of the 2024 Apertura Tournament can finally resume, Liga MXso this Friday, August 23, Striped will visit Xolos in it Hot Stadiumfor Matchday 5.
Tijuana comes from coming back 3-1 Saints Laguna on border soil. The Honduran Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano He put the Warriors ahead, but Efrain Alvarez and the Colombian Raul Zuniga They appeared for the somersault, with Jaime Alvarez scoring the decisive goal in an early match of Matchday 8. In this way, the Canes Aztecas are fifth in the table with ten points.
In the case of Monterreybrought forward their clash from Matchday 16, beating 2-1 Puebla through the Argentine German Berterame and Spanish Sergio Canales. Thanks to this, La Pandilla is the leader with twelve points, experiencing a new stage without the presence of the Argentine Fernando Ortiz.
Likewise, the Argentine Martin Demichelis He was introduced as the new coach of the Albiazules, emphasizing his commitment to making the team a champion, aware of the urgency and expectations of the fans. In addition to this, El Micho already had a full squad for training because the Chilean Sebastian Vegas rejoined.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – Despite the departure of the Tano OrtizThere is no doubt about La Sabandija’s ownership, who is immovable in the three posts.
Defense: Hector Moreno – Experience and seniority will be an important asset for the coach, as he will have to place his trust in those who know Mexican football well.
Defense: Stefan Medina – Although he was cautioned in the last match against Puebla, the Colombian is one of the leaders of the squad and will also serve as a guiding light for the coach.
Right back: Erick Aguirre – The defender had many problems with injuries last semester and hopes to finally leave them behind to consolidate his position.
Left back: Gerardo Arteaga – Still with Jesus Gallardo The former Racing Genk player had already earned a place in the team, so he will now have a clear path to stay in the zone.
Pivot: Jorge Rodriguez – Since he arrived at the club, El Corcho has become a permanent starter and it seems that this will continue to be the case, as his compatriot would continue to give him the thumbs up.
Midfielder: Oliver Torres – The Spaniard was one of the most anticipated signings and although he took a while to make his debut because he was coming off rehabilitation, he already provided his first assist on the second goal against the Camoteros.
Midfielder: Sergio Canales – The man who makes the difference. The Spaniard also suffers a lot from injuries, which have been his number one enemy in Mexico. Now without the Argentine Maxi Mezathe European must be the brain.
Left winger: Johan Rojas – Another of the signings for this semester. The 21-year-old Colombian has a lot of ability to get past and will look to establish himself.
Right winger: Jordi Cortizo – With some departures from the team, the national team has less competition on the right side, so it is the perfect time to explode.
Forward: German Berterame – After rejecting a multimillion-dollar offer from MLS, the Argentine remains fully focused on becoming a key player for the team and the entire Aztec league.
This is what Rayados’ possible lineup would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: ‘Cork’ Rodriguez, Oliver Torres, Sergio Canales
Forwards: Jordi Cortizo, Johan Rojas, Sergio Canales
Substitutes: ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Brandon Vazquez, Cesar Garza, Victor Guzman, Roberto de la Rosa, Edson Gutierrez, Luis Cardenas, Sebastian Vegas, Iker Fimbres, Jose Urias, Alessandro Tagle
Goalie: Jesus Corona
Defenses: Unai Bilbao, Rafael Fernandez, Francisco Contreras, Aaron Mejia
Midfielders: Christian Rivera, Kevin Castaneda, Sunday Blanco, Ivan Tona
Forwards: Efrain Alvarez, Raul Zuniga
Substitutes: Joe Corona, Jimmy Alvarez, Fernando Madrigal, Carlos Gonzalez, Gilberto Mora, Jesus Vega, Fernando Monarrez, Jesus Gomez, Kevin Balanta, Tono Rodriguez
