ATLUS announced a new livestream dedicated to its upcoming flagship RPG, Metaphor Re:Fantazio. The live broadcast, called “ATLUS Exclusive: Metaphor: ReFantazio”, will be broadcast in a week, Thursday, August 29 at 2:00 in the morning, Italian time. It will be possible to follow it on Publisher’s YouTube channelalso in English, but at the moment the only embed available is the Japanese one.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be available from next October 11th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Windows Store.

ATLUS Exclusive: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Source: ATLUS away Gematsu