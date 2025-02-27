A team of physicists from the Massachusetts Institute (MIT) has discovered The formation of crystalline structures by electrons in a nanometric thickness material. This finding expands the understanding of electronic behaviors in two -dimensional materials and opens new possibilities in the field of material physics?

The material in question is the Pentacapa rhomboébic graphenecomposed of five layers of carbon atoms arranged in a specific structure. Previously, this team had investigated the unique properties of this material, but in its most recent study, Posted in Nature magazinehave observed that, by applying certain voltages and maintaining the system at extremely low temperatures, electrons are organized in crystalline patterns?

To achieve these observations, The researchers developed personalized filters that allowed the cooling the devices at temperatures of approximately 30 millikelvinmuch lower than in previous studies. This extreme cooling was crucial to detect the new electronic states and crystalline formations of electrons.

In addition to the formation of electronic crystals, the team identified two new electronic states. These are added to previous discoveries where it was demonstrated that The electrons could divide themselves into fractions of themselves in this material without applying an external magnetic fieldphenomenon known as “anomalous fractional quantum hall effect”.

Professor Long Ju, leader of the study, highlighted the Pentacapa rhomboébic graphene versatility and its four -layer variantpointing out that both materials exhibit exotic electronic behaviors. This suggests the existence of a family of materials with similar properties, which could have significant implications in the development of advanced electronic devices?

This advance not only deepens the fundamental understanding of the physics of two -dimensional materials, but could also influence the Design of new electronic and quantum technologies. The ability to manipulate and control specific electronic states in ultradelgated materials opens the door to innovations in areas such as quantum computing, high precision sensors and more efficient electronic devices?

The study had the collaboration of researchers from MIT and the National Institute of Materials Science in Japan. The work was funded by various institutions, including the United States Department of Energy and Japanese society for the promotion of science.