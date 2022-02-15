Everything is ready for Cruz Azul to debut in the 2022 Concachampions, when tomorrow the faces will be seen against the Canadian team from F.C.. Although it is true that on paper, the Mexican team is the wide favorite, the weather could play tricks on them, due to the low temperatures that are recorded during the winter season.
The Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso would already have defined the starting eleven with which they would be jumping to the Tim Hortons Field Stadium. At the door he will use the second archer, being Sebastian jury the one in charge of defending the three celestial sticks; in defense it is expected that the Andean will go with Alexander Mayorga Y ‘Shaggy’ Martinezwhile in the central they would appear louis abram Y Julio Dominguez.
In the middle sector of the field, Erick Lirawho is living a good moment, would be accompanied in the recovery work by rafael baca; while those who would be orchestrating the plays would be Christian Tabo Y Romulo Otero; in the upper part the ‘sprinter’ Uriel Antuna and Ivan Morales They will be in charge of the goals.
Sebastian Jurado (P);
Alejandro Mayorga, Julio Domínguez, Luis Abram, José Martínez;
Erick Lira, Rafael Baca, Rómulo Otero, Christian Tabó;
Uriel Antuna and Ivan Morales.
In this way Reynoso is expected to face the first leg of the round of 16, which could be -11 degrees Celsius. Certainly a tough test Blue Cross which must show what it is made of, The game will start at 7:00 p.m. and you can enjoy it through the FOX Sports signal.
