A doctor from the Center for Proton Medicine in Prague, Jiří Kubeš, called an unusual symptom of cancer. About it informs express.

According to him, malignant tumors in the neck can cause complications in any part of the body. He added that tumors in the head region are becoming more common, but there is still little information about them. He noted that according to some data, this type of cancer develops due to the human papillomavirus.

Kubesh reported that tumors in the neck and head often develop in the nose and throat area, so symptoms appear in these areas, but unusual manifestations are sometimes observed. “For example, persistent stuffy ears — a sensation similar to diving into a swimming pool — or persistent ear pain can be a sign of cancer in and around that area,” he noted.

The specialist added that signs of cancer can also be swelling of the neck, sore gums, ulcers and spots in the mouth. Kubesh added that these are non-specific symptoms of cancer, so people often do not attach importance to them.

Previously, doctors called the symptoms of skin cancer, which can be detected due to their manifestation on the face, neck or ears. They are pearly white growths.