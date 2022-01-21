One of the most anticipated games of day 3 is the one that will be played next Saturday between the Eagles of America and the Atlas Foxes. Over the years, these types of games have become hearty, exciting, controversial, and goal-heavy. now the coach Santiago Solari He would already have established the eleven with which he will jump to the field of the Azteca Stadium.
At the door could not appear other than the national team William Ochoa, who will be protected by defenders Jorge Sanchez, Jordan Silva, Sebastian Caceres Y louis sources, who did a good job in the debut against Puebla.
Already in the middle sector of the field, the Argentine helmsman is expected to go with the recuperator Peter Aquinas, which would be accompanied by Alvaro Fidalgo, savior kings Y Richard Sanchez. Already in the upper part, again they will jump to the field Roger Martinez and the mexican Henry Martin.
Guillermo Ochoa (P) (C);
Jorge Sánchez, Jordan Silva, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes;
Pedro Aquino, Salvador Reyes, Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez;
Roger Martinez and Henry Martin.
It is expected that this will be the possible eleven with which Santiago Solari faces Saturday’s game against the current champion of Mexico. It should be noted that América did not play their game on day 2 against Mazatlán FC, so this will be only their second participation so far in the Clausura 2022 Tournament.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the meeting through the TUDN signal, starting at 9:00 p.m.
