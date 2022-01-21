The municipalities of the eastern region have intensified their efforts to deal with the state of atmospheric instability that the region is going through, noting that based on the weather forecasts, preventive measures have been taken through the preparedness of specialized teams, providing them with equipment, pumps and capabilities necessary to raise their readiness and degree of readiness to face the effects that may result from the weather conditions.

For its part, the Fujairah Municipality affirmed its readiness to face the repercussions of the air depression experienced by the eastern region, stressing the engineering consultancy and contracting offices to take precautionary measures in the construction sites to avoid accidents and achieve public safety represented in preserving lives and construction property at work sites.

The municipality issued a decision directed to the consulting, engineering and contracting offices in the Emirate of Fujairah and its affiliated areas stating the need to take the necessary preventive measures for construction sites with regard to occupational safety and security in all respects, especially “fences, project boards, scaffolding, cranes, service elevators and workers, due to the expected weather fluctuations today represented in Active and strong northwesterly winds carrying dust pass over the area.

The municipality confirmed that it has taken preventive measures by preparing the specialized teams, providing them with the equipment, pumps and capabilities necessary to raise their readiness and the degree of readiness to face the effects that may result from the weather conditions in the emirate and its affiliated areas. Large in size, and distributed to areas where the largest amounts of rainwater accumulate, especially residential areas and vital streets.

The municipality pointed out that, with the beginning of the rainy season, it made advance preparations to deal with rainwater and all weather fluctuations, and efforts were intensified with raising the degree of preparedness of the committee dedicated to rain and emergencies in the municipality in front of the depression that the region is currently going through.

For its part, the fishermen’s associations in Fujairah and the eastern region warned all the fishermen of the eastern region from going into the sea in light of the depression and unstable weather in the region, in order to preserve their safety due to the turbulence of the sea.

The associations confirmed that they issued circulars to all fishermen calling on them not to go out on daily fishing trips, due to the turbulent weather, until new instructions are issued by the relevant agencies to return the fishing movement to its normal course.



