In one of the most important moments of the year for Catholics, Pope Francis offered this morning from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica his traditional Christmas message prior to the Urbi et Orbi blessing, with which he granted plenary indulgence (forgiveness of sins) to the people who heard him. As he had already done the night before during the Christmas vigil mass that he presided in the Vatican basilica, the Pontiff focused his attention on the conflicts that the world is suffering, focusing in particular on the one he faces between Israelis and Palestinians. After “embracing” both populations and, in particular, the Christian minority of Gaza, whose parish has suffered Israeli attacks that he had previously denounced, Jorge Mario Bergoglio had words of remembrance for the victims of jihadist murders and kidnappings in Israeli territory on October 7.

“I renew an urgent call for the release of those still held hostage,” said the Pope, who tried to maintain a balance in his denunciations by then demanding the cessation of “military operations, with their dramatic consequences of innocent civilian victims.” , and that the desperate humanitarian situation be remedied by allowing the arrival of aid. He proposed that instead of continuing to fuel “violence and hatred”, work be done to reach a solution to the Palestinian question “through sincere and persevering dialogue”, which is supported by “strong political will” and support ” of the international community.

In his Christmas message, which was heard by some 70,000 people from St. Peter's Square, the Pontiff linked the “'no' to war” with the “'no' to weapons.” «If the man, whose heart is unstable and wounded, finds instruments of death in his hands, he will sooner or later use them. And how can we talk about peace if the production, sale and trade of arms increases? », he asked himself in a new complaint against the arms trade. The “people,” he cried, “do not want weapons, but bread,” and in their efforts to “get ahead” while he desires “peace,” he does not know the amount of public money that is allocated to weapons. For this reason, he invited the media to write about this issue, so that “the interests and benefits that pull the strings of wars” come to light.

These are “a journey without a goal, a defeat without winners, a madness without excuses,” said Francis, who spoke of the “little Jesuses of today” whose childhoods are devastated by war conflicts. He had previously remembered the “innocent” victims of abortion or migration. In his review of some of the great problems facing the world, the Pontiff mentioned the situation in Ukraine, whose flag was waved by some faithful in St. Peter's Square, and other places in conflict such as Syria, Yemen, the Sahel or the Horn of Africa, among others. He finally invited the faithful to be “voice for those who have no voice”, as “the Child from the manger” asks.