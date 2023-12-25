Christmas | Christmas morning dampened but did not completely devastate the center of Helsinki

Christmas day the morning dawned in the center of Helsinki with calm signs. Even though it was Monday, there were few people around.

However, the center was not completely empty. Most of the shops were closed, but the streets were full of tourists from abroad, workers and people outdoors.

It was quiet in the center of Helsinki on Christmas morning, but you could see tourists dragging suitcases along the streets.

Keskuskatu, usually a lively pedestrian street, was sometimes completely deserted at around 10:30 in the morning. Every now and then, tourists with their bags appeared on the street.

The stalls of the Tuomaa market in Senate Square were still open, but it was quiet around them. Jackdaws, crows and plovers were looking for food in a place where apparently one cabin had already been taken away.

The buzz of the stalls in Senate Square had died down.

Torin there was a big but slightly icy pile of snow on the side, with little climbers milling about. Father Jani Sipari told that he was his children The wind4, and Helkan7, on a morning walk around good snow piles.

The pile on the side of the square was the first the trio had tried on Monday. The group was going to look for the next piles of snow near the Cathedral.

Helka hoped for more snow, but stated that the snow piles in themselves are already big enough.

In front of the nearby statue of Alexander II, tourists took pictures of themselves with the Cathedral in the background.

There were a considerable number of taxis in the city. Although the tram rumbled along the road from here on, public transport was scarce, which no doubt created a demand for taxis. Even on Christmas, many people have to work.

On Christmas morning, Erika Bayona and Juan Matiz were out exploring Helsinki.

in France living, but originally from Colombia Juan Matiz and Erika Bayona crossed the Esplanadi park and went in the direction of the Railway Station.

They came to Helsinki on Friday and will later continue by train to Rovaniemi. The trip to Finland continues until December 31.

Bayona says that the Christmas lights are nice in Helsinki.

“The library was really nice”, he characterizes the central library Oodi.

In Helsinki, Bayona and Matiz have enjoyed, among other things, salmon soup, venison and reindeer meat, and mulled wine.

They didn't criticize the emptiness of Helsinki, but it was very lively on Saturday.

Helsinki's program includes at least a visit to sauna and swimming at Allas Sea Pool in Katajanokka.

Compared to a normal Monday morning, the traffic on Aleksanterinkatu was remarkably low on Christmas morning.

Also on Aleksanterinkatu there were few people. Stockmann's famous clock showed the time at 9:30. It was deserted under the bell, but across the street was happening.

One of the stalls that were on site at Christmas time was moved to a truck platform.

“It's my cabin. It will be taken to custody in Klaukkala”, said Paula Pasanen.

Paula Pasanen moved her stall from Aleksanterinkatu after the end of the Christmas sale.

He has years of experience in selling Christmas treats.

“The sale went well. We started on November 12th. Sales were concentrated in the last week.”

Among the products purchased from small businesses, Pasanen mentions organic mulled wine and gluten-free bread, especially island bread from Tammisaari.

“A really sad feeling. Will the hustle and bustle end now”, Pasanen described his mood at the time of moving to the cottage.

“The regular customers asked if you would come next year as well, and yes we will,” assured Pasanen.