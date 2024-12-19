He Pope Francis held an audience this Thursday with Italian pilgrims in which he highlighted as “very positive” the numerical increase in those who make the pilgrimage. Camino de Santiagobut has also invited reflect on whether they are making “a true pilgrimage”. “Or is it something else?” he asked himself.

Specifically, Francisco met this Thursday morning with a group of Italian pilgrims on the Camino de Santiago attended by the Ópera Don Guanella association, before whom has recommended reading a verse of the Bible daily.

“Always have the Gospel in your pocket: buy a small, pocket-size one, and read something every day. It’s a good way to pray. It doesn’t cost anything, but if someone can’t afford it, I’ll pay for it, ask me!“said the Pontiff, drawing laughter from those present.

Furthermore, Francis has pointed out that, by taking a few minutes to soak up the Gospel of the day, “something always happens”. You can read “a novel, it is a beautiful thing, or the daily news – some make us cry – but when we read the Gospel there is someone at our side, the Holy Spirit: it is he who makes us understand well what he is doing.” the Gospel,” he stated.

He has also noted how the number of pilgrims has grown to Santiago in the last 30 years and recalled that among them were his predecessors Saint John Paul II and Benedict XVI, who wanted to visit the sanctuary of the Apostle above all “because of its great importance in the Christian history of Europe.”

This numerical growth is a “very positive” fact, but at the same time it raises a question according to the Pontiff: “Are the people who walk the Camino de Santiago making a true pilgrimage?Or is it something else?”. Obviously “there are different experiences, but the question makes us reflect,” he assured.

“Bringers of hope”

Likewise, he has asked the faithful of Barcelona to be “bearers of hope” because “this world needs you“, in a video message that he sent as part of the digital Advent calendar initiative coordinated by the Archbishopric of Barcelona.

“May this digital calendar help you live this time of waiting with confidence and joy. Be messengers, bearers of hope, since this world needs it so much…”, the Pope said. In his words, addressed to all believers and people of good will, which the Archbishopric has published through Social Networks. of Barcelona, ​​the Holy Father has highlighted the value of hope as the central axis of the celebration.

In addition, the message has also included a Christmas greeting where he wishes “Bona Nadal to tothom“, in Catalan. “I wish you a happy Advent season, through this Advent calendar that is related to hope, the central theme of the next Jubilee Year, hope does not disappoint. The message of Jesus, Son of God, is a message of hope for men and women of all time. May this digital calendar help you live this time of waiting with confidence and joy,” the Pontiff assured. Finally, he urged them to pray for him and in a joking tone he added: “but in favor.”