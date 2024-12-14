The Christmas It is a time of celebration and also of recollection for many people. However, it is also synonymous with consumption.

During these days the influx in the hospitality industry increases due to family and friend gatherings. It is perhaps one of the most representative faces. Another is shopping. At this time of year the shopping centers are full and the stores are full of bags.

There are those who bet on the Christmas shopping online for reasons of convenience or because the establishment is remote. The result is the arrival of boxes at home where our personal data such as name, surname or address are stuck. But when disposing of these cardboards, certain precautions must be taken.

For this reason, the National Police issued a notice: «During these Christmas shopping days many boxes arrive at our house of things we have bought through the internet.









The gesture with which you can avoid being a victim of a crime

For this reason, the agents ask to be “very careful” and warn of the dangers of “throwing them in the trash.” without having destroyed the label that contains all your personal data».

Destroying them is a simple gesture that “can save your Christmas.” If you do not do so, they warn, “you will be providing your name, telephone number and address to unknown people who you don’t know what they can use it for».

The National Police is not the only security body that has warned citizens of the importance of this way of proceeding. Also The Civil Guard has done it. In a video, an agent from the Armed Institute finds up to three boxes with personal data in the trash.

Remember that not deleting this data before throwing away the boxes turns us into potential victims of a crime of identity theft. Removing these labels is simple and they give a little trick: «With hydroalcoholic gel we add the label and delete all the data». You can also opt for the usual gesture: scissors and destruction of the data before recycling the box.