The humble vinegar is actually wonderful. It has been 7,000 years since the ancient Babylonians registered in their clay tablets the benefits of this product of nature. Hippocrates, father of Western medicine, already used it for their cures.

All this was because vinegar is a natural antioxidant. It has polyphenols and these help stop the harmful action of free radicals. Besides, Vinegar does not contain cholesterol and even helps reduce the presence of ‘bad’ cholesterol

Soon he came to the kitchen. The first written testimony of the gastronomic employment of vinegar comes from the Roman Empire. Today is a basic. We use it mainly for dress vegetables and salads; It is a key piece in Pubechesthe Marinados and the pickles; And it is used as preservative since it slows the effects of food rot.

The origin of vinegar

Vinegar (from Latin VINACRIS) Ok for almost everything and it’s cheap. Maybe for the latter we do not appreciate it in all its value. Technically, vinegar comes from acetic fermentation of alcoholic products carried out by acetic bacteria. Vinegar contains a concentration that goes from 3% to 6% acetic acid in water.





Alcoholic products that make that fermentation are usually beet, wine and cider. Hence the usual vinegars are the White, apple, rice, balsamic and wine. Of the latter, in Spain, for its quality, the vinegar of wine from Jerez (with name of origin since 1994) stands out.

White and apple vinegar, differences

White vinegar is achieved from the fermentation of ethyl alcohol (beet), and then diluted with water. It contains 4-7% acetic acid and 93-96% water. It is transparent, almost white and quite acidic and that is why it is great to get and cook.





Apple vinegar (apple cider) is brown and cloudy. Contains 5-6% acetic acid and 94-95% water. It has phosphorus, magnesium, potassium and calcium, and is good for the digestive system because it has digestive enzymes and bacteria.

Your different use in the kitchen

White vinegar has a softer aroma and flavor. Is the most used to pickles and preservesand it is going very well to marinate with spices. It is also the most appropriate to make stews of White meats.

The apple is less acidic due to the sweetness of the fruit of origin. Is the most appropriate For seafood and fishfor example for a seafood and, of course, for salads. With meats, it goes well with the red as with white (A lamb or a baked lady).

