Just one day after a Conference of Presidents which made the total rupture between PSOE and PP even clearer, the popular ones have attacked the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, whom they accuse of “tricking them”, while the socialists have disfigured their rivals for their attitude.

One of the most critical is the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The leader of the Madrid PP said this Saturday that it is a “tease” the forgiveness of the debt of the autonomous communities, especially Catalonia, because it means forgiving “all the money they owe” for their “poor management”: “The debt does not evaporate, it is distributed,” he says.

In an interview with Cadena Cope, Ayuso recalled that “there are communities that have deeply in debt, especially the Catalan one, which is the one that owes the most to the group.”

“If to that of condoning all the money they owe for the mismanagement that the left and the independentists have carried out for many years, we add all the money that they always receive in the form of direct aid from the Government, and now , so they are going to try to stop contributing to the common fund, if they think that we are going to let this go overlooked like this, it is difficult for them. Because debts are not forgiven, debts are paid“Ayuso insisted.

The Madrid president has explained that when a citizen pays their taxes in the Community of Madrid, 80% goes directly to the General State Administration.

“I can only be managing with 20%. And with that we end up having the best hospitals in the country, the best universitiesor part of the best, because thanks to that there are great services throughout Spain, but excellent services in Madrid that are at the service of everyone else. And even so, I have a margin to lower taxes in Madrid, which is something that the government pursues by land, sea and air,” he said.

Given the accusations of dumping prosecutor, Ayuso replies that in the Catalan Generalitat “15 or 16 taxes of their own have been invented that do not exist in Madrid and that they are suffocating the Catalan middle class. “They are kidding the Catalans, putting their hands in their pockets, for I don’t know how long. But of course, they are very busy creating this paralegal nation of organizations. Illa’s government has 16 councilors, I have nine,” he added.

“All that money that has been spent during these years, that there are multiple examples of organizations that do not exist anywhere, we are all paying for all of that, especially a community like Estremadurawhich does not have trains, communities like Valenciawhich need basic reforms in critical infrastructure, from what we have seen, or in the area of Murciain the face of possible seismic moments,” he said.

“That is to say, we have been paying them for many years a fortune that they only use to create ideology and build that paralegal nation, and we are still the ones who are unsupportive, when everything that Madrid collects goes to the whole of Spain, and to them too. It is something Well, it doesn’t hold up, and then it is absolute victimhoodbecause the next thing will be to say that we are against Catalonia, the Catalan sentiment that we attack from Madrid, a lie,” Ayuso insisted.





The Madrid president believes that Sánchez has orchestrated a “state operation” to discredit Madrid and also the monarchy. Thus, he has indicated that they use organizations such as the Tax Agency and the State Attorney General’s Office to chase her.

Ayuso has insisted that “You cannot change the meaning of a nation by seven votes,” he said, in reference to the PSOE’s negotiations with the Catalan secessionists of Junts.

“It is true that (the Conference of Autonomous Presidents) had to be held with a president who He has dragged his feet, after 10 autonomous communities have taken the non-call to court after two and a half years. In reality, it has to be a regular photo and I think there is nothing wrong with that,” he said.

Regarding Sánchez’s ideas, Ayuso has said that the socialists “have little by little created a paralegal nation to maintain with those votes the president who is maintained by the minimum, and those seven votes from the Congress of Deputies and that they need to feed. While , they put it in our heads that We have to be a federal republic by next year. And the more drowned the president looks, the more it will be, leading us to the typical referendum on monarchy or republic. Having people tense, divided and confused,” he added.

Regarding Catalonia, Ayuso has said that “well, since they have already given them everything, once you already have the powers in matters of immigration, Social Security, you have the Treasury, you have everything, plus all the money that we have been giving them for a long time.” time for manufactured by that paralegal nation, to say that it is up to the right to decide and if you don’t let it, it is because you are against coexistence, and start over. And the big blow will come there, and the ghost of the processes will be multiplied by ten. “He has everything perfectly thought out.”

Bendodo: “Sánchez is a failed president”

For his part, the deputy secretary of Autonomous and Local Coordination and Electoral Analysis of the Popular Party, Elías Bendodo, also said this Saturday that “we once again encountered a failed president and repeat offender of blackmail.” “He turned the meeting again into a loss of solutions and a loss of opportunities,” he said.

At an event in Malaga, Bendodo said that “I would like to have been wrong in my intuitions and to be able to say today that the Government acted as Government and that it finally presented a roadmap to agree with the regional presidents anda financing reform”.

Bendodo says that the popular ones “met again with a failed president and repeat offender of blackmail“and added that “it is the first time that a Conference of Presidents has been convened without documentation.”

The regional presidents, when they sat down at the table, found a folder. When they opened it, they couldn’t help but be astonished. Blank pages. The Government did not provide a single document to the regional presidents,” Bendodo denounces.





The popular spokesperson has said that “the Sánchez Government is so used to giving blank checks to your partners“that this past Friday “it was believed that he was meeting with Puigdemont, from whom he is buying with perks little by little, instead of meeting with the regional presidents.”

Bendodo has criticized that Sánchez “has taken nearly three years to call this meeting, which is a fundamental body for the functioning of the State.” “Our country not to waste time and Sánchez once again turned yesterday’s meeting into a loss of solutions and a loss of opportunities,” he added.

“In front of that voice of the regional presidents, the voice of common sense, of the equality of the Spanish people, we met again yesterday (Friday) with the cynicism of Pedro Sánchez“concludes Bendodo.

“The Government of nothing”

Another spokesperson for the PP, the party’s deputy secretary of Health and Education, Ester Muñoz, has also attacked Sánchez, whom she accuses of being mired in a “judicial ordeal.”

For Muñoz, it is “understandable that a Government that is solely focused on defending itself from all the cases of corruption that surround it, does not dedicate itself to other things,” he added that the best proof of this has been the Conference of Presidents, at which that has only taken “empty folders”.

“He has not prepared anything at all.neither proposals nor responses to the regional presidents. Nothingness, which is what best defines the Government of Pedro Sánchez: nothingness for the Spanish people, all the institutional resources of the State to defend the corruption of his Government, his family and his party,” said Esther Muñoz.

The PSOE: “The PP showed its worst side”

For its part, this Saturday the PSOE said, through its spokesperson Esther Peña, that the popular party showed at the Conference of Presidents “its worst face.”

“The PP is an opposition that only wants to make noise and wanted to turn a multilateral dialogue forum into a B congress,” said Peña, who believes that in Genoa they should “look out for the citizens” and remember that “Not everything is worth it to come to power.”

“The PP failed in its attempt to overshadow real interests of Spaniards when we talk about immigration policy, housing and regional financing,” said Peña.

Peña recalled the central Executive’s offer to the autonomies to reform the land law that could “give security” to the town councils and “accelerate the construction of public housing.”