Despite being prohibited by law in Spain since 2023, spam phone calls They continue to bother many users just released in 2025. For this reason, the National Police has reminded how to detect these numbers and thus block these unwanted calls.

“Are desperate with so much spam and you don’t know what to do, calm down!”, wrote the Police through a recent message published in X, where they shared a decalogue from the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD).

In said document, the organization explains that the prohibition applies “to commercial calls made by one person and not those made with automatic dialing systems without human intervention”, such as, for example, a pre-recorded message. This would explain why some people continue to receive spam calls of this type.

Another reason they keep calling may be because the person have previously given their consent. “In order for the company to justify its legitimate interest in making commercial calls to you, you must have had a previous relationship with it, having acquired its products or services and, in addition, the ones it wants to offer you must be similar to those you had previously contracted,” it indicates. the AEPD.

However, this type of situation can only occur in the case of “calls from the company with which you have had that relationship and not to other entities, even if they belong to the same business group,” they clarify.

However, “if the contractual relationship is no longer in force and you have not made any other request or interaction with the company in the last year, they will not be able to call you.

As a solution, the AEPD recommends registering “in a advertising exclusion system (Robinson List)”, so that they can only make commercial calls if specific consent has been given to the calling company. “If you gave your consent and do not want them to continue calling you, you must revoke it,” they point out.

In addition, mobile phones also allow you to enable a function to be able to detect if the call is fraudulent. On mobile phones with Android operating system, Google allows activate ‘caller ID and spam protection’ so you can be warned about possible spam calls.

To do this, simply open the Phone appand in the three dots icon (which is usually in the upper right corner), go to Settings and then ‘Caller ID and spam’. Once there, you can activate or deactivate this function whenever you want.