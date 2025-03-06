Next March 31 is World Colon Cancer Day, one of the most prevalent between both sexes. Therefore, MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid-Hospitalreference in the commitment to prevention of patients and monographic center of reference cancer, organizes a day at its headquarters in Madrid with patients about prevention and information about the disease. On this day, practical advice will be offered to healthy lifestyle attendees, food, information on available screening and, also, mention will be made to the latest treatments available in the hospital for already affected patients.

Alberto Velázquez, collaborator of ‘ABC’, will moderate the two round tables of which the act will consist (possibility of attending the forum by registering for the forum In this link), with the welcome of the Dr. Santiago GonzálezMedical Director and Head of the Surgical Oncology Service of MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid-Hospital.

In the first, ‘How to prevent colon cancer? Breaking taboos’, the Dr. Mercedes García Casasof the Gastroenterology Service/ Digestive System of MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid-Hospital; he Dr. Pedro RobledoResponsible for the Clinical and Danderson Cancer Center Center Madrid-Hospital Unit and the Dr. Ana Ruiz Casadooncologist at Puerta de Hierro University Hospital.

In the case of the second, ‘personalized medicine and minimally invasive treatments in colorectal cancer’, the Dr. José Ignacio Martín-ValadésHead of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid-Hospital Digestive Tumors; the Dr. Gema MorenoChief of the Translation Research Laboratory of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Spain Foundation and the Dr. Óscar Alonso, Hepatobiopancreatic surgery head of MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid- Hospiten.