The year 2025 is not starting in the best way for the Betis Deportivo Balompié after Hércules has handed down a very tough win this Sunday afternoon at the Rico Pérez of no less than five goals against the Verdiblanco reserve team in a match marked by the very serious errors of the Heliopolitan second team in both areas, a circumstance that It places them in third position after the victory of the leader, Antequera, from whom they now distance themselves by six points. After winning the subsidiary derby in that last match played in 2024, the new year brings the bitterness of defeat with a too large income, made up only with Souleymane’s goal, and the Betic subsidiary will try to get even by returning to the sports city Luis del Sol to face Real Madrid Castilla next week in the 21st league matchday.

The ballot of the Arzu’s pupils in an entire field that smelled like the First Division a matter of very few years ago, with this challenge being the least beaten fort so far in the 2024-25 season. The Verdiblancos knew that a few hours before Antequera had come from doing their homework by beating Real Murcia, the new second classified in Group II of the First Federation; and that the leadership and even the second place in the group were going to get complicated at times, so Betis Deportivo came out in Alicante with the intention of hurting Hércules and trying to increase the distance with their immediate pursuer and not take away even one bit from the difference offered against the Malaga team, which leaves with 36 points to be even more of a leader.

Guilherme Fernandes He was the first prominent name on the visiting side when the Portuguese goalkeeper stopped the first shot of the Alicante team, just in the previous week in which his promotion to the first team will take place after the almost sealed departure of Rui Silva to Sporting de Portugal, only pending official status. Destiny, the Betic striker, almost crystallized an approach that narrowly missed the goal. Yes, Hércules did it right after that play through Dani Romera, who opened the can to the surprise of the Heliopolitan side. To which Betis Deportivo was about to restore the tables if not for Marciano’s failure in a header. The helipolitan nursery would later remember these and other attempts.

Souleymane would have more success on the local goal and would add the eighth goal to his personal tally, making it 1-1 in the 18th minute, which would not last long on Rico Pérez’s scoreboard. And it is that Nico Espinosain favor of the blue team, would return the Alicante advantage to the bright team by scoring two goals in a matter of four minutes that greatly lost the concentration of the green and white team before the break (3-1). Arzu would move the bench with a Mendy already recovered and Elyaz Zidane who refreshed the axis of the central defense, but the changes would only aggravate a win that Javi Moreno was in charge of signing, scoring the fourth while dodging the two defenders and shooting with his left foot into space, impossible for Guilherme (4-1). That success would allow Rubén Torrecilla’s men to deal with the result and the green and white team regretted losing in such a heavy way in their first match of the new calendar, with the fifth goal being the work of Coscia from a penalty caused previously by Mendy that would end up rounding out the disappointing blue and white win (5-1). To the greater misfortune of the green and white, Busto ended up getting injured due to a crash in which the full-back took the brunt.









Technical sheet

Hercules CF: Carlos Abad; Samu Vázquez, Montoro, Sotillos, Retu; Roger, José Artiles; Javi Moreno (Mario García, m. 67), Aranda (Soldevilla, m. 67), Nico Moreno and Dani Romera.

Betis Deportivo: Guilherme; Ángel Ortiz (Bust, m. 81), Kohon, Oreiro (Mendy, m. 45), Pleguezuelo; Guirao, Dani Pérez, Barea (Elyaz, m. 45); Souleymane (Queen, d. 61), Marciano and Destiny (Pablo García, d. 61).

Goals: 1-0 (m. 12): Dani Romera. 1-1 (m. 19): Souleymane. 2-1 (m. 33): Nico Moreno. 3-1 (m. 37): Nico Moreno. 4-1 (m. 53): Javi Moreno. 5-1 (m. 75): Coscia, penalty.

Referee: Alejandro Ojaos Valera (Murciano Committee). He admonished Dani Romera and Artiles.