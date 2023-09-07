The Thai Police said Thursday that it is concluding the investigation report on the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, confessed by the Spanish Daniel Sancho, and that it plans to deliver it to the Prosecutor’s Office in mid-September.

“We are concluding the report. We are missing several blood and DNA results that are being analyzed in laboratories in Bangkok and Hat Yai (southern Thailand). We will deliver the final report to the Prosecutor’s Office in the middle of the month,” the agent from the Phangan police station and responsible for the case, Suteep Chadakarn, told EFE.

For its part, the Samui Island Prosecutor’s Office, where Sancho is serving provisional detention, assured EFE that they do not have an estimated date for receiving the report.

Sancho, 29, was arrested on August 5 on the tourist island of Phangan, in southern Thailand and neighboring Samui, after confess to the murder and dismemberment of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta three days earlier.

Since August 7, the day he was brought before the court, the young man has been in remand prison in Samui, awaiting trial.

The Police have a period of 84 days from that date to conclude their investigation, in which some 30 people have participated, including agents, investigators, forensic doctors and divers, according to police sources.

Although the Police deliver the report in the coming days, the investigation could continue aftersince the Prosecutor’s Office would have the remaining period of 84 days to request more evidence if it deems it necessary.

Sancho’s lawyers will be able to officially access the case report once the Prosecutor’s Office has delivered it to the judge and the trial begins.

The Phangan police already delivered a preliminary report to the Samui judge on August 7, to which the Thai lawyer representing Sancho also had access.

On August 15, andThe number two of the Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, who is supervising the investigationannounced in an appearance before the press at the Phangan police station the end of the investigations against Sancho and that the report would be sent to the Prosecutor’s Office imminently, although that deadline was not met.

According to police sources, the delay in closing the case, which has had around twenty witnesses, was due to the lack of blood and DNA results analyzed by various laboratories to which the tests were sent from Phangan.

The actor Rodolfo Sancho, father of Daniel Sancho, is in Thailand and visited his son in the Samui prison for the second day this Thursday accompanied by the Spanish lawyer Marcos García Montes.

“The Family has hired a team to defend Daniel’s interests in Spain, Colombia and here. We are preparing evidence, very interesting evidence that we cannot reveal. We are working hard. We have a team of experts, criminologist psychologists, specialists. And it is what we are working on”, explained García Montes, who arrived in Thailand on Sunday with Sancho’s father.

Despite the fact that the regulations require that the lawyer representing Daniel Sancho be of Thai nationality, Sancho’s family has hired the services of García Montes and other specialists to support the case.

EFE

