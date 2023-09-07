Vulture published a report denouncing a regrettable fact about the vote aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, point of reference for cinema enthusiasts. Basically a PR agency, called Bunker 15, would paid some critics of the site for inflate the votes of films.

The scoop starts from the film Ophelia with Daisy Ridley, whose first critical votes had led to a score of 46. Given the pangs, Bunker 15 would have hired some of the critics considered by Rotten Tomatoes, often independent of the major publications and would have paid them a minimum of 50 dollars each to inflate the film’s ratings, so as to increase the film’s average rating. More reviews appeared in the following months, all generally positive and all coming from critics who had already reviewed the Bunker 15 films, which gave the film a score of 62.

Consider that Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t do the Arithmetic average of grades, but only calculates whether the grades are good or bad. So, let’s say, a film with five reviews out of 6 would have a rating of 100, while one with four reviews out of 9 and one out of 4 would have a rating of 80.

Note that Rotten Tomatoes guidelines expressly exclude paid reviews from aggregated reviews. But the fact that payments to critics were made off-the-books did not allow for any checks in this regard.