PS5 players in particular should circle this date on their calendars, as the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogue from launch at no additional cost to subscribers.

Develover Digital and the developers of All Possibile Futures have revealed the The Plucky Squire release date . This promising action adventure that alternates 2D and 3D will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) starting from September 17th .

What is The Plucky Squire?

The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer that you can watch below. In The Plucky Squire we play as Jolt, a hero who was kicked out of the storybook that tells his exploits by the evil Humgrump. To return to his world, Jolt will have to face various challenges and save his friends from the dark forces of this antagonist.

The game has attracted a lot of attention since its announcement for its original gameplay dynamics. action-adventure that seamlessly alternate between 2D gameplay sequences inside illustrated books, cups and other objects and 3D ones set in a child’s room, with various kinds of toys that form the levels. A captivating formula with great potential, as we also had the opportunity to explain in our preview.

What do you think, will you be taking advantage of PlayStation Plus Extra to try The Plucky Squire? Let us know in the comments below.