How many mistakes for the rookie

First a long one that ended with a ‘kiss’ at the barriers, then a crash in the left-hand bend of the S-curve inserted for safety reasons on the climb towards Curva-3 and finally a daring fall on the approach to Turn 4 as soon as he tried to start braking.

FP1 of the Austrian GP was characterised by these errors for the rookie Peter Acostasecond a year ago at the Red Bull Ring in Moto2. The latest crash forced the red flag.

Below are the Images of the Spanish driver’s off-track excursions, in particular the camera placed on the tailgate is spine-chilling in reference to Acosta’s latest slide.