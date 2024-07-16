Mexico City.- On tour in San Luis Potosí, Morena senator Ricardo Monreal said that the reform to the Judicial Branch has those at the ‘high level’ angry because they will lose their privileges.

Monreal, who participated in a forum related to the reform that is expected to take place next September, launched criticism against a modification that, he said, will have as one of its main axes that judges, magistrates and ministers be elected by popular vote.

“(the judicial reform) does affect and eliminate the privileges of high-level officials and I think that is what, in part, has those in the judicial hierarchy upset. It is normal that there are reactions from sectors that know that the reform will be for the benefit of the country and to the detriment of the privileges of a minority,” he said.

“Indeed, the central issue (of the reform promoted by President López Obrador) is the election of judges, magistrates and ministers. We are nothing if not firm on this, because that was the mandate of the people at the polls.”

This same Monday, but in Jojutla, Morelos, the legislator warned that Morena “will not hesitate” with the reform promoted by López Obrador and that the winner of the presidential election, his co-religionist Claudia Sheinbaum, has made her own.

“We will not hesitate. We have the popular mandate to approve the reform in September. We are ready to assume the responsibility that the people gave us on June 2. We are going to give the federal and state judiciary a shake-up,” he warned.

“Those who believe that they will be able to do their thing again with rigged pensions and appointments will not get away with it. The reform that is coming to the nation is in their interest.”