Atlético de Madrid have had a notable representation in this international break, with several of their players standing out in different national teams. From the solid performance of key players in Argentina and Spain, to the consistency of figures in teams such as Slovenia, France or Norway, the colchoneros have left their mark in this international window. Some, such as Julián Álvarez and Reinildo, have been undisputed protagonists, while others, such as Pablo Barrios and Conor Gallagher, have been less fortunate due to injuries or tactical decisions. Below, we review the performance of each rojiblanco player with their respective national team.
In the Argentine national team, three of the five Atlético players called up by Scaloni actively participated in the matches. Julian Alvarez He was one of the standouts, contributing a goal and an assist in the 3-0 victory over Chile. His performance was key to sealing the victory in a match in which he showed his goal-scoring instinct. Nahuel Molina and Rodrigo de Paul They also saw minutes on the pitch, contributing to the team’s solid collective performance, although without as much prominence as Álvarez.
Julián and Nahuel started in the defeat against Colombia, while De Paul came off the bench.
For its part, Juan Musso, with lumbar problems, and Giuliano Simeone They did not play a single minute in this international window, remaining on the bench.
The Spanish team included two players from Atlético de Madrid. Robin Le Normanda regular in the defence of the Absolute, played both games. In the second game, he was sent off after a direct red card in the 20th minute, but, despite his absence, Spain achieved a convincing 4-1 victory. He played the entire first game in the 0-0 draw against Serbia.
Pablo Barrioscalled up to the U-21 team, was unable to play in any matches due to an injury that will keep him off the pitch for several weeks.
Atletico’s goalkeeper, Jan Oblakonly played in the second of Slovenia’s two scheduled matches. In that game, he was instrumental in a 3-0 win over Kazakhstan, keeping a clean sheet and demonstrating his leadership between the sticks. In the first game, Slovenia drew 1-1 against Austria, with the substitute goalkeeper taking his place. Oblak remains a vital part of his team’s hopes of qualifying for international competitions.
Conor Gallagher He travelled with the England national team, but did not play a single minute in the two matches of this international break. England won their first match 2-0 against Ireland and, days later, faced Finland, but the Atlético midfielder did not feature in the coach’s line-up in either of the two matches. Gallagher will have to continue working to earn a place in the starting line-up in future calls.
Antoine Griezmann Griezmann had an inconsistent performance in France’s two games. In the first game against Italy, he started but was substituted before the 80th minute in a 3-1 loss for the French. In the second game, he came on as a substitute around the 80th minute and helped France seal a 2-0 win over Belgium. Despite the mixed results, Griezmann was unable to contribute directly with goals or assists this time around.
Alexander Sørloth He started both of Norway’s matches. In the 0-0 draw against Kazakhstan, he was substituted in the 70th minute after a lackluster performance. In the second match, Norway managed a 2-1 victory against Austria, but Sørloth again failed to find the way to goal and was substituted in the 97th minute, just before the end of the match. Despite not scoring, his physical presence in attack was important for his team.
Reinildo He was a mainstay in Mozambique’s defence, playing every minute of both of his country’s matches. Acting as a centre-back in a back four, he showed defensive solidity in the 1-1 draw against Mali and the 2-1 win over Guinea-Bissau. His leadership at the back was key to Mozambique achieving these important results as they look to future competitions.
More news about international football
#Atlético #Madrid #players #fare #FIFA #international #break
Leave a Reply