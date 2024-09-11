Julián and Nahuel started in the defeat against Colombia, while De Paul came off the bench.

For its part, Juan Musso, with lumbar problems, and Giuliano Simeone They did not play a single minute in this international window, remaining on the bench.

Pablo Barrioscalled up to the U-21 team, was unable to play in any matches due to an injury that will keep him off the pitch for several weeks.