Mexico City.- Former presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez filed an appeal before the Electoral Tribunal to force the INE to resolve 396 complaints against Claudia Sheinbaum, Morena and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

These, he warns in his complaint, which will be analyzed by Judge Reyes Rodríguez, are decisive for the qualification of the election.

She complains that the Technical Unit for Electoral Litigation has 959 complaints pending resolution, of which 291 are against Sheinbaum, 60 for the President’s interventions in his morning press conferences, public events or social networks and 45 against Morena.

“That is, there are a total of 396 complaints pending processing and resolution prior to the qualification of the presidential election.

“There is a clear failure by the UTCE to process the complaints and claims that were filed during the presidential election in a timely manner, as these should have been resolved prior to election day, in order to guarantee the right to effective judicial protection, as well as compliance with the constitutional principles that govern the elections,” the complaint states.

The senator demands that the magistrates order the Unit to process all pending complaints as soon as possible, so that the appeal chains can be exhausted in a timely manner, prior to the qualification of the validity of the presidential election.

“The failure of the UTCE to process the complaints filed results in an infringement of the right to access prompt and expeditious justice,” it states.

He even argues that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has stated that in order to comply with the parameter of judicial protection, there must be a remedy that is adequate and effective, “capable of producing the result for which it was designed.”

He recalled that the special sanctioning procedures were created to avoid irreparable damage during the electoral processes, but in fact they are not working in the face of this delay.

This, he added, after the 2006 election, where there was intervention by actors outside the electoral process, such as public servants and businessmen, confirmed the violation of the principles of impartiality, neutrality and equity of the electoral contest.

The same thing, he insists, occurred in the last electoral process, so the INE should have resolved the complaints before the process concluded.

“The omission of the UTCE is evident, as is the need and urgency to resolve each and every one of the procedures described, because according to the Superior Court, in order to comply with and ensure the right to effective judicial protection, it is necessary that each and every one of the procedures related to the presidential election be resolved prior to the qualification of the validity of the election,” he insists.

The 220-page document details the 396 complaints she and opposition parties have filed.