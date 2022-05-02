Mexico.- The youtuber Chumel Torres and the journalist Carlos Loret de Molta exhibited a photo showing the deforestation left by Section 5 of the Mayan Train in the southeast of Mexico, which has been denounced by groups of environmentalists to whom the president AMLO He has been disqualified on several occasions.

Through their official Twitter accounts, Chumel Torres and Loret de Molaconsidered opponents of AMLO government, shared an image that shows the environmental effects of the works of the Mayan Train, with felled trees and razed vegetationwhile a parakeet perches on a branch.

“—Not a single tree —Not a single one? —Not a single one!”, the youtuber wrote when sharing the publication, recalling the promise of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that the Mayan Train would not cause deforestation in the states due to the what will happen. For his part, Loret de Mola shared the image along with the caption: “What title do we put on the photo?”

Days before, the journalist released a Latinus report on the environmental damage caused by the Mayan Train, which he considers a “whim” of AMLO, whom he criticized for refusing to listen to those who denounce the ecological disaster that is coming.

“Have you seen what the López Obrador government will devastate due to the whim of the Mayan Train? The president applauds his work, but refuses to talk to those who warn him of the ecological tragedy he is committing,” criticized Loret de Mola.

It should be remembered that in 2018 AMLO promised that no tree would be cut down as part of the construction of the Mayan Train, but even the region would be reforested through programs such as Sembrando Vida.

Chumel Torres shared a photo about the deforestation caused by Section 5 of the Mayan Train. Image: Twitter Capture

Since changes were announced in Section 5 of the Mayan Train, groups of celebrities, including comedian Eugenio Derbez, joined the campaign “save me from the trainTogether with environmentalists to denounce the ecological damage that the works in the cenotes of Playa del Carmen and Tulum would cause.

President López Obrador did not hesitate to disqualify the campaign, accusing the celebrities of obeying vested interest groups. However, he offered to meet with him at the National Palace to discuss the issue, although he later canceled the meeting on the grounds that it would not lend himself to his games.

There are no environmental impact studies, admits Semarnat

As the environmental groups had accused, this May 2, 2022, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) acknowledged that There are still no environmental impact studies for Section 5 of the Mayan Trainbut a decree has allowed the work to continue.

In AMLO’s La Mañanera, the head of Semarnat, Mary Louise Albaresexplained that since November 22 of last year there is a “decree to make provisional permits” that allows the advancement of Section 5, although he pointed out that this does not mean that studies are not being carried out.

“This does not mean that these sections are not carrying out technical and environmental impact studies. We are working with each of the consortiums and the promoter, with Fonatur,” Albores explained.

In response to the complaints of environmental damage, President López Obrador attacked Grupo Xcaret, whom he accuses of being behind the campaign of environmentalists to stop the works of the Mayan Train.

After labeling as “pseudo-environmentalists” those who denounce environmental damage, AMLO warned that his government will not allow the advance of the Tran Maya to be stopped, since he maintains that it will benefit the southeast of the country.

“They have already intensified the campaign against the Mayan Train with the pseudo-environmentalists, but we are not going to allow a work to be stopped that benefits the entire Southeast just for the protection of interests, of economic groups that rent from pseudo-environmentalists or buy pseudo-environmentalists, communicators, columnists, the media. No, influencerism is over,” he asserted.