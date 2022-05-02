After regularly detecting new studies over the past few months, Embracer Group has now announced the purchase of the western division of Square Enix. In the course of the acquisition, not only well-known development studios such as Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics are changing hands. Additionally, Embracer Group has secured more than 50 other brands, including famous franchises such as tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, thief And Deus Ex.

During today’s announcement, the ever-growing Embracer Group released new internal study numbers, noting that it has 124 internal studies currently working on more than 230 new titlesincluding over 30 triple A productions.

While much of the upcoming games will be developed and funded internally, there are also projects created for and funded by external publishers or partners. Having acquired Square Enix’s western division, Embracer Group says it will have more than 10,000 developers. The company, which has a total of 14,000 employees, maintains the majority of development studios in the United States and Canada.

“Embracer believes there will be an increasing demand for quality content, including single player AAA games, as the decade goes by. Our goal is to continue working with leading platforms and licensees and build deeper strategic relationships with a handful of industry leaders“.

Source: GamesRadar