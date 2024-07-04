The pediatric oncology and hematology department, closed since 2020, reopens at the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, with a renewed staff and structure. “Today is an important and symbolic day for us because we are reopening an important chapter in our history: some medical directors have taken up service and others will follow in the coming days, so as to recompose that team of the historic pediatric oncology and hematology department of the Policlinico. We are starting again in the wake of our tradition”, Fabrizio d’Alba, general director of the Roman hospital, told Adnkronos Salute, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the department and of a new hyper-technological operating block, in the presence of the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, and the rector of Sapienza University, Antonella Polimeni.

“We will return to having – assures the DG – what has always been there in our history: a pediatric oncology and oncohematology department of excellence, which will be able to overcome the discontinuity and closure of departments due to Covid. And to confirm the active attention we place on strengthening pediatrics, we will strengthen intensive care and pediatric radiology”. The value of this day “is also linked to the fact that Policlinico Umberto I is taking a further step forward in taking charge of citizens and in being able to respond to the needs of our little patients”. Today, d’Alba underlines, “we are doing something more thanks also to the programming choices of the Lazio Region in terms of needs, which have been formalized and which today allow us to say that we will have a 24-hour pediatric surgery that will respond to the emergency network and that will work in a completely renovated and modernized operating department”.

“The operating rooms inaugurated today, of the latest generation – highlights the DG – confirm this desire that also goes in the direction of strengthening the training of future doctors in pediatric oncohematology. The investment is strategic and is an investment of equal value to what was spent on technologies and environments. Our oncohemeatology restarts with a strong integration with the hematological area that has the skills to treat pediatric patients, and this in my opinion will allow us to make a leap forward”.

“My mission and that of my entire team, young and female – explains the new head physician Loredana Amoroso, pediatric oncologist – is twofold: to offer patients standard and innovative treatments and to advance the concept of humanization and personalization of care. My commitment will be to accredit the facility within the Italian Association of Oncohematology and to create internal refresher courses for doctors and nurses. I will work to create a multidisciplinary team that will include oncologists, surgeons, hematologists, radiologists, radiotherapists, capable of welcoming the oncohematological patient who is a complex patient who has different needs that require different skills”.

The primary’s assignment begins today and “5 other pediatric colleagues have already been hired to make up the team.” Work will begin immediately to organize and restart everything, on an administrative and practical level, and “in September we will reopen to users. There are 8 ordinary hospitalization beds and 4 day hospital beds, 12 places in total,” concludes Amoroso who was a student of two illustrious predecessors as head of the department, Manuel Castello and Anna Clerico. “I graduated and specialized with them, so for me it’s a homecoming.”