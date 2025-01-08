The former US Army soldier who died when a Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of the Trump hotel in Las Vegas used artificial intelligence to plan their attack, as reported this Tuesday by the Nevada State Police.

After analyzing his laptop and mobile phone, investigators have discovered that the person responsible for the attack, Matthew Livelsberger, searched ChatGPT for information related to your attack, such as details about explosives or blast wave speed.

Livelsberger was a member of the Green Berets, a special forces unit and guerrilla warfare experts, according to an Army statement. He joined the armed forces in 2006, rising through the ranks, and he was on leave when he diedthe statement indicated. Green Berets work to counter terrorists abroad using unconventional techniques.

Livelsberger died in the Cybertruck explosion, while seven other people who were near the Trump International Hotel from Las Vegas were injured. According to the Police, the man detonated a combination of fireworks, gasoline and fuel tanks that were in the rear of the vehicle from inside the car.