“He was the first president I voted for”: hundreds of people wait in the cold to say goodbye to Jimmy Carter

“What time do you think we’ll get in?” The man’s question condenses into a cloud of fog amidst the four degrees below zero that the thermometer shows. Hundreds of people are queuing outside the Capitol, which is still covered by snow from Monday, to say goodbye to the former 39th president of the United States. Jimmy Carter’s coffin arrived in Washington this Tuesday morning to begin the three-day state funeral that will culminate with the ceremony at the city’s National Cathedral on Thursday.

Carter, who always shied away from the imperial aura of the office and even banned the playing of “Hail to Chief,” receives the latest honors in a city with which he never had much harmony and whose social circles he was always a member of. outsider.

At his inauguration, after becoming president in 1977, he already abandoned his desire to remain attached to his origins as a peanut farmer in Georgia: during the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue he and his wife Rosalynn got out of the limousine to continue on foot. The Democrat was the first president in history to walk to the White House during the presidential inauguration.

“He was a wonderful man. He was the first president I voted for. I respect him for everything he has done,” explains Kitty Huber, 66. Her eyes are misty, and her husband, Stephen, smiles tenderly as he listens to her list all the reasons why it’s worth being cold today and driving from Maryland on roads where the snow has turned to ice. The last two: “Carter was a great humanitarian and environmentalist.” The couple has been waiting in line for an hour and a half.

Although his administration had one of the lowest approval ratings since World War II, it was his post-presidency activism that marked his legacy. In 1982 he founded the Carter Center with his wife Rosalynn to promote human rights, the development of health programs and the supervision of the democratic process in elections. In 2002 he received the Nobel Peace Prize for “decades of effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts.” Likewise, he was the first tenant of the White House to develop a climate policy.

Inside the Capitol lobby, in the visitor area, the line continues. Snow boots crunch on the tiles shiny with street debris. Some people juggle while trying to hold their coat, hat, scarf, and gloves. Others simply unbutton their jacket, as is the case with Neil Patel, 36. The young man wanted to dress for the occasion and is also wearing a black jacket and a white shirt. He has driven from New Jersey to say goodbye to Carter. He admits it was a little difficult with the snow and ice, and hopes he doesn’t get home too late. Having previously held a private ceremony with legislators, the coffin was only open to the public from seven thirty in the evening until midnight.

Patel, who was not even born when Carter governed, believes the former president “did the best he could for the country.” The young man, who has the red tilaka painted on his forehead, considers that the effort is worth it: “Every president deserves to be respected for what he did for this country.”

A little further back, Alexandra Mead chats with two friends while they wait. He explains that he left work early so he could come see Carter’s remains today. “He was a good man. In college I volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, and their work and legacy are really important to me. That’s why we wanted to come pay tribute to him,” he explains.

For Mead, the feeling of “unity” he felt today is notable, especially after such a polarized election. “I also came to serve Bush Sr., even though he was a Republican. It was an honor to be able to be with all the people from all over the country to pay tribute to him. And I feel the same way about Carter.”

“Without a doubt, it is a moment of unity. I’m a Republican to the core and I’m here. This goes beyond parties and politics. It means paying tribute to those who have served the country,” says Dennis Kubin, 48 years old. He and his partner, Margo Hodges, 46, have also come from Virginia.

The line moves forward and Capitol staff, dressed in red jackets, indicate the stairs to follow to reach the Rotunda. Before entering the room, some people take off the hats they had worn until then. Six soldiers, one from each branch of the army, guard the remains of the former president. The casket, draped in the American flag, lies atop the same black-draped pine structure that was built to hold Abraham Lincoln’s casket after his assassination in 1865.

Three wreaths of flowers, white and red, surround the former president. On the blue ribbon that runs through them is inscribed: “Executive Branch”, “House of Representatives” and “Senate”. The three were delivered hours earlier during the private service held by congressmen to honor Carter. The meeting would have once again put Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Mike Johnson side by side, just as it happened during the certification on January 6, if it weren’t for the fact that Douglas Emhoff, the vice president’s husband, was among them.

Jimmy Carter, the ephemeral, religious and pacifist president

At the exit of the Rotunda, in one of the hallways where only legislators, police, Capitol staff and journalists circulate, there are also lines. In a corner, on a table, some workers wait their turn to write a dedication in Carter’s funeral book.