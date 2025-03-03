The teachers Adolfo Sotelo Vázquez, Obliviento García Valdés and the poet and translator Feliu Formosa honor José Corredor-Matheos at the University of Barcelona. ‘Background runner’ titled his memoirs (Tusquets, 2016). In addition to the last name and youth practice of athletics, the title refers … to the work of Last living poet of the 50th generation.

Art critic in ‘La Prensa’, ‘Destinad’ and ‘Triunfo’. Studious of diverse issues such as Zen Buddhism, toy or architecture. Editor in Espasa-Calpe and Edicions 62. Exhibition Commissioner. Theater actor Spanish translator of Catalan poetry. Academic at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando and that of Belles Arts de Sant Jordi.

The background corridor was born in Alcázar de San Juan in 1929 but his family moved to Catalonia in 1936. He studied law, poetry is revealed at sixteen: ‘Rimas’ of Bécquer, Golden Age, Juan Ramón Jiménez, generation of 27, collection ‘poetry in his hand’ of Yunque: Rilke, Keats, Shelley, Shelley, Schiller, Schiller, Mallarmé, Mallarmé, Mallarmé, Mallarmé, Schiller Petrarca … the poet appears in 1953 with ‘occasion where to love you’.

Enrique Badosa and Rafael Santos Torroella take him to the International Congress of Poetry of Salamanca with Ángel Crespo, Carles Riba, JV Foix, Joan Perucho … the Culture in Catalanwealth of Spanish culture, its currency. From the Madrid-Calpe Madrid wording to Gijón coffee gatherings such as Gerardo Diego. Meet José García Nieto, Paco Umbral, Francisco García Pavón, Antonio Buero Vallejo …

Few writers can blazonar from the transversality of artistic disciplines of corridor-matheos. Poetry and art with its close relationship with He looked and Dalí and Dau’s group to the set (Tàpies, Cuixart, Ponç, Cirot, Brossa, Tharrats).

95 years

Madrid and Barcelona are joined by more things than they separate, he says. The bottom corridor saw how the encounter became disagreement. Nationalism did not recognize Catalan writers in Spanish as Catalan culture. 1993 floral games at the Barcelona City Council. There was our background runner with Enrique Badosa, José Luis Giménez-Frontín, José Agustín Goytisolo, Joaquín Marco, and José María Valverde. Protest of the Catalan Pen Club and the Association of Writers in Catalan: «We wanted to make it clear that we were not Catalans as writers: what made it assume that, by the fact of Writing in Spanish, it was not entirely Catalan».

Poetry remains: ‘Letter to li po’, ‘The gift of ignorance’… at the University, what Vázquez describes as “poetics of dispossession.” “Poet of the present,” resistant to peripheral labels, says García Valdés. Background runner at 95. Noiseless.