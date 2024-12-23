Getting a perfume right It is not always easy, many variables must be taken into account: time of day when it is going to be used, person’s tastespersonality type… If you want to hit the target and give your friends just the perfume that suits them, think about their character, their way of being, their predominant values ​​and choose a perfume that you would imagine them wearing. We have made 15 divisions, for 15 personality types, and we have assigned a perfume to each of them. Surely you have friends who respond to one of these traits… and if you don’t, it’s you.

The sybarite

Limited Edition Clasiquem by Jean Paul Gaultier D.R.

A work of art. The Birth of Venus comes to life in the limited edition Classique Xmas Collector bottle where Jean Paul Gaultier breaks the rules by redefining art (€130.50/125 ml).

The fireproof

My Wish, from Halloween D.R.

Crisp cherry. The star note of My Wish is a fruity floriental eau de parfum that reveals your strength and personality. Halloween (€89/100 ml).

The treasure hunter

Lazy Sunday Morning, by Maison Margiela D.R.

Clean and fresh aroma. A floral, intense and enveloping fragrance. Lazy Sunday Morning transports us to Florence and evokes the feeling of freshly washed linen sheets on a sunny morning. From the Replica collection, by Maison Margiela (€140/100 ml).

The classic

Absolus Allegoria D.R.

Rose and patchouli. Rose Amira embodies the trend that is breaking through and that combines innovation and tradition. From the Absolus Allegoria collection, by Guerlain (€186/125 ml).

The sweet

Goddess by Burberry D.R.

Four vanillas. The characteristic trio, in Goddes Eau de Parfum Intense, is joined by vanilla wood that provides a sophisticated smoky touch. From Burberry (18 €6/100 ml).

The one that is not cut

I Want Choo, by Jimmy Choo D.R.

Bold. A woody, floral, amber, sumptuous and energetic aroma. It’s I Want Choo Le Parfum, by Jimmy Choo (€149/100 ml).

The cheesy

L’eau de Parfum Intende, by Chloé D.R.

Lush and powerful. L’Eau de Parfum Intense fuses a sophisticated rose with plenty of soft woods. From Chloé (€176/100 ml).

The artist

Gorgeous Orchid, by Gucci D.R.

A dream. Gourmand aroma and full of creative energy. Gorgeous Orchid, from the Gucci Flora collection (€171/100 ml).

The most modern

Karl Ikonik D.R.

Collectible. Like everything that has to do with the legendary designer. Karl Ikonik is a modern, woody floral and luminous amber fragrance (€85/100 ml).

The mysterious

Angel Fantasm, by Mugler D.R.

Deep and dark. These are the fantasies that Angel Fantasm embodies with its appetizing and carnal aroma. From Mugler (€165/100 ml).

The romantic

Radiant Magnolia, by Narciso Rodríguez D.R.

Musk heart. In this new fragrance from Narciso Rodriguez, musk meets magnolia. Radiant Magnolia (€242/100 ml).

The melancholic

Palatine Parfums by Marly D.R.

Lavender and violets. Romantic, sweet and powdery. With a retro air that makes it very modern. Palatine pays tribute to Isabella Charlotte of Bavaria, the 17th century royal. From Marly (€260/75 ml, at Isolee.com).

The traveler

Night of the Himalayas, by Rituals D.R.

Olfactory trip. Nuit de L’Himalaya, with its floral symphony and earthy background, transports us to the Asian mountain range. From Rituals (€49.90/50 ml).

The one who lives in an eternal summer

Born in Rome The Gold, by Valentino D.R.

Golden heat. Born in Roma The Gold Donna combines notes of sparkling mandarin orange, golden gardenia and a solar coconut accord. From the Rendez-Vous collection, by Valentino (€160/100 ml).

The practice

Round Eau de Parfum D.R.

Fruity floral. Redondo, it is an eau de parfum with a fresh output, a romantic heart and a sensual trail, and with a bottle in line with the firm’s textile proposal. From Redondo Brand (€69/100 ml).