After a few weeks we are back talking about the State's entry into Stellantis. The Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, had already opened up to this option last February 1st, now he has returned to doing so, always reiterating the same concept: it is a scenario that can only be realized in the case in which it is the Italian-French group to ask it.

It's not a priority

“It is obvious that today this discussion is not on the agenda – the words of Minister Urso reported by Reuters – It is clear that if the company said 'We absolutely need Italian public shareholding' then we would open a debate, a comparison, but it is not the priority today.” We recall that in June last year John Elkann, president of Stellantis, reiterated how the company didn't need it of the Italian State as a shareholder.

Tavares calms things down

The back and forth between the government and Stellantis therefore continues, even if in recent days Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, had tried to calm the debate reiterating the commitment of the group agreed with Rome to increase Stellantis production in Italy a 1 million vehicles by the end of the decade, up from about 750,000 last year. What will be the fate of the Stellantis factories in Italy, in particular the Mirafiori complex in Turin and Pomigliano near Naples?